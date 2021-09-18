LORETTO, Pa. – Fans gathered at DeGol Field for a St. Francis University football game for the first time in almost two years on Saturday afternoon.
The Red Flash themselves waited until the second half to come together.
Jyron Russell threw three third-quarter touchdown passes as a Red Flash offense that had been dormant through two games came to life in a 39-24 Northeast Conference victory over Wagner.
“We have the confidence because we know what we can do because we’ve been battling all through camp,” said Kahtero Summers, who was on the scoring end of scoring tosses of 8 and 34 yards. “When the chips were down, we fought back, battled and were able to make some big plays.”
St. Francis scored more points in the third quarter –19 – than it had in either of its first two games this season. The Red Flash had 25 total points against Eastern Michigan and Delaware in its prior starts.
Russell, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound redshirt junior from Texas who is filling the considerable shoes of Jason Brown, who transferred to South Carolina as St. Francis took a sabbatical last season because of the pandemic, hit York freshman Judah Tomb for a 13-yard score with 4:23 left to add some cushion and set the final.
Making his third start since 2017, Russell finished 14 of 23 for 194 yards and also connected for a 46-yard touchdown to Josh McGrigg between the two scoring passes to Summers.
“Those first two games, we played against two really good teams, and we just weren’t on the same page,” Russell said. “We had to come together. We got it right today. We’ve got to just keep it going.”
Ray Crittenden ran an interception back for the cherry on top in the final minute after punter Jordan Slaiby pinned the Seahawks at their own 1 with 54.1 seconds left down eight.
The St. Francis defense was burned for a couple of long touchdown passes – including a short slant to Randy Fizer that ended up going 82 yards to put the Seahawks up 21-13 at 8:45 of the third quarter. However, the Red Flash clamped down several times when they had to, with junior Dwayne Majors stuffing Rickey Spruill on fourth-and-1 at the 34 one play before Russell hit Summers for the go-ahead TD and Kerry Galloway, who’d been burned on a 39-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, batting down two passes in three plays in the end zone that forced Wagner to settle for a field goal to get the Seahawks within one.
St. Francis held Wagner to 4-for-17 on third- and fourth-down conversions. Jaylen Parks also intercepted a flutterball at his own 3 in the first quarter after Wagner’s Jaalon Frazier was hit in the act of throwing the ball.
“I guess they had to do what they had to do. We made a nice stop,” Major said of the pivotal fourth-down play. “Our defense knew we’re very talented. We just had to wake up.”
It was the first time in the series the Red Flash have posted back-to-back wins over Wagner, which added to just getting back to playing a home game after two years.
“We had a nice crowd. It’s nice. It’s just nice to be back,” St. Francis coach Chris Villarrial said. “Obviously, winning on your home turf, that’s great all around.”
The Red Flash trailed 14-6 at half after Coby Calvin’s interception of a Russell pass batted at the line by blitzing linebacker Shane Quast gave Wagner a short field leading to quarterback Frazier’s 2-yard touchdown plunge late in the second quarter. The Seahawks had taken a 7-6 lead when Todd Simmons hauled in Frazier’s deep pass and shrugged off St. Francis corner Kerry Galloway at the 10 for a 39-yard score.
St. Francis got on the board first when Lovell Armstead took a handoff around right end and plowed the last couple of yards into the end zone on a 10-yard run at 10:21 of the second quarter. The play was preceded by a 20-yard pass from Russell to freshman Judah Tomb to convert a third-and-9.
Neither team scored in a fast-moving first quarter in which both tried establishing the run and had lengthy opening drives.
