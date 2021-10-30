PITTSBURGH – Backup quarterback Justin Sliwoski threw a go-ahead, 5-yard touchdown pass to Kahtero Summers after his 61-yard run set up the score early in the fourth quarter and St. Francis rallied to beat Duquesne 17-10 in Northeast Conference play on Saturday.
Sliwoski entered the game to start the second half after the Red Flash (4-4, 3-1 NEC) failed to score with Jyron Russell at the helm and trailed 7-0 at halftime. Sliwoski directed an eight-play, 52-yard drive on the Red Flash's first possession of the third quarter, culminating in Marques DeShields' 1-yard TD run to pull St. Francis even at 7. The key play came when Sliwoski hit Brandan Lisenby for a 36-yard gain to the Dukes' 1-yard line.
Duquesne (4-3, 2-2), which hadn't lost to the Red Flash since 2016, regained the lead on freshman Andrew Smith's 39-yard field goal nine seconds into the final quarter. But Sliwoski needed just five plays to find Summers on the ensuing drive and put St. Francis on top for good. Alex Schmoke kicked a 22-yard field goal with 53 seconds remaining to wrap up the win.
Sliwoski completed 7 of 9 passes for 69 yards and ran for 59 yards on two carries. Russell finished 7 of 15 passing for 65 yards.
Evan Nelson was 8 of 21 passing for 85 yards and a TD for the Dukes. Freshman Billy Lucas rushed for 99 yards on 22 carries.
The two teams combined for just 462 yards of offense.
The St. Francis defense held Duquesne to only 206 total yards and 85 passing yards on 66 plays. Duquesne averaged 320 yards per game. Somerset graduate Jake Heiple produced five tackles, including an 11-yard sack.
Summers caught his Northeast Conference-leading seventh touchdown of the season.
The win over Duquesne is St. Francis' first since 2016 and just the seventh in the matchup's 42-game history.
The Red Flash return home for the first time since Oct. 9 in a matchup with Sacred Heart at noon on Saturday.
