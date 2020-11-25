PITTSBURGH – Everything that could go wrong for Pitt went wrong in the Panthers’ season opener vs. St. Francis, as the Red Flash topped the Panthers, 80-70 at the Petersen Events Center on Wednesday night.
It’s the first win over Pitt in program history for St. Francis. Prior to Wednesday’s night game, the Panthers were 29-0 against the Red Flash.
Pitt coach Jeff Capel said the loss was “very, very disappointing” for the Panthers, but tipped his cap to St. Francis in his postgame remarks.
“They were very, very ready to play,” Capel said. “They were really, really good. They controlled the game from the beginning.”
“Certainly, a great win,” St. Francis coach Rob Krimmel said after the game.
St. Francis’s Ramir Dixon-Conover led all scorers with 21 points and forward Myles Thompson had 13 points and eight rebounds.
“Our coaching staff did a great job getting these guys prepared,” Krimmel said. “I thought our young kids did a great job for their first college game. I thought our older kids really carried us, Myles and Ramir, with their leadership.”
The Red Flash jumped out to a 10-2 lead early, a deficit the Panthers never overcame.
Capel said the Panthers came out flat.
“Especially at the start of the game, we didn’t have the energy that’s required to have a chance to become a good team and I’m not really sure why,” Capel said. “It took us a half to kind of get that energy.”
Junior forward Au’Diese Toney agreed with his coach.
“We came out sluggish,” Toney said. “They hit us in the mouth.”
The Panthers were sloppy early, turning the ball over 13 times before the break and shooting 35.1 percent overall and a miserable 22.2 percent from the three-point line. Pitt trailed the Red Flash 46-33 at halftime.
“I think we panicked in the first half when we couldn’t make a shot,” Capel said. “When you’re playing against a team that’s won, like they have, and have some guys back that were part of a team that won 22 games and got to their conference championship (game last year), they can see that. And they prey off of that.”
Toney scored Pitt’s first eight points of the game and led the Panthers with 20 points. He finished the game making 8-of-11 shots and 4-of-6 from beyond the arc.
Pitt came out with more energy in the second half, and wound up outscoring and outshooting St. Francis, but it was too little, too late.
The Panthers’ offense was stymied by the Red Flash’s zone for most of the game. Pitt was unable to do much from the perimeter, finishing the game shooting 39.7 percent and just 25 percent from the three-point line.
Pitt had 23 turnovers, which led to 27 points for the Red Flash. Pitt’s junior point guard Xavier Johnson turned the ball over seven times.
“It’s tough to win against anyone when you have 23 turnovers and you do not shoot the ball well,” Capel said.
Prior to Wednesday evening’s game, Pitt was 15-0 in season openers at “The Pete” and 17-1 in home openers. It’s only the second game the Panthers have lost against an NEC opponent; the Panthers fell 59-54 to Wagner on Dec. 20, 2011.
Pitt is scheduled to face Drexel at the Petersen Events Center on Saturday at 1 p.m. while St. Francis will host the University of Maryland-Baltimore County on Saturday at 3 p.m.
