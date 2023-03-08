St. Francis redshirt junior forward Josh Cohen announced via Twitter he has entered the NCAA's transfer portal.
Cohen will have two years of eligibility left at his new school.
In 2022-23, Cohen averaged 21.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game as he was named Northeast Conference co-player of the year.
Cohen tweeted, "I have so many people to thank for this opportunity! Thank you to Coach Krim (Rob Krimmel) and his entire staff, they made me the man I am today! Thank you to all of our supporters and fans who make Loretto such a special place. With that being said I will be transferring with 2 years to play."
Cohen was named 2021-22 most improved player in the NEC after averaging 12.9 points and 7.0 rebounds per game in 26 contests, 14 starts.
As a freshman in 2020-21, Cohen made two starts and played in 21 games, averaging 5.7 points and 4.6 boards per contest.
It has been reported Cohen has heard from schools from the American Athletic, Big East, Big Ten, Southeastern, Southern and West Coast conferences.
The 6-foot-10 New Jersey native redshirted in 2019-20 after tallying over 1,000 points at Christian Brothers Academy. He averaged 21 points per game as a senior.
