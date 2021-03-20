YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The St. Francis softball team (13-6) swept their doubleheader at Youngstown State on Saturday. The Red Flash won the first game by an 8-0 margin in five innings and then earned the 7-3 victory in the second game.
In the first game, St. Francis sophomore hurler Grace Vesco notched her fifth complete-game shutout of the season. Vesco gave up only two hits and one walk while striking out seven against Youngstown State (8-6).
Mekenzie Saban brought in the run with an RBI single in the third inning. The Red Flash scored seven runs in the fifth to increase its lead to 8-0. St. Francis loaded the bases with one out on singles from Ashley Orischak, Brittney Crawford and Madeline Barnes before Youngstown State made a pitching change. Saban drew a walk to bring in a run. Lindsay Ward and Sydney Baker were each hit by a pitch to force in runs. Saban scored on a passed ball before a three-run home run from Tayven Rousseau capped the frame.
Ward has been hit by a pitch 10 times this season. Rousseau has four home runs and seven multi-hit games this year.
“We had some nice timely hitting and took advantage of the opportunities at the perfect time," St. Francis coach Jessica O’Donnell said of the first victory. "Grace also pitched a great game and kept their hitters off balance. That’s a great team win.”
“Today, it was just big for me to get ahead on the batters and attack and trust my defense," Vesco said. "It’s always nice with us getting the lead first.”
In the second game, Rachel Marsden did not allow any earned runs through five innings of work, giving up two hits and no walks while earning two strikeouts. Christina Clark entered the game in relief to begin the sixth inning and pitched the remaining two innings. Clark surrendered two runs on four hits.
The Red Flash got onto the scoreboard early with two runs in the top of the first. Saban drew a lead-off walk and stole second. Ward brought Saban home with a double. St. Francis loaded the bases on walks drawn by Lexi Hernandez and Allyn Bezjak. Frank was hit by a pitch to force a run home, but SFU left the bases loaded to end the inning.
Youngstown State scored its first run of the day on a passed ball in the bottom of the first to cut the Red Flash’s lead in half, 2-1.
St. Francis answered with three runs in the second to extend its lead to 5-1. Barnes, Saban, Ward and Hernandez all hit singles to open the inning with Ward bringing in one run and Hernandez two.
Jordan Frank hit a lead-off single and stole second. Saban, who scored three times in the second game, reached base on a Youngstown State fielding error with two outs to score Frank. Ward hit a triple to bring Saban home for her fifth multi-hit game and sixth multi-RBI game of the season after transferring from Cleveland State. Ward went 3-for-4 with a double, triple, three RBIs and two runs.
The score remained 7-1 until the bottom of the sixth inning when YSU scored twice. Youngstown State drew a walk and hit three singles before a throw from Frank in center field nabbed a runner at the plate.
Eight different Red Flash players recorded a hit.
“The key to our performance was that we came out ready to play from the beginning," O’Donnell said. "We challenged our team before the games to make this a conference environment and give it all we have for every play. I love that we are playing like a team heading into conference play.”
“Our lineup wasn’t looking to do too much and kept it simple," Ward said. "We were able to produce in situational hitting. We trusted each other to get the job done.”
The Red Flash travel to Akron for a doubleheader on Wednesday before opening Northeast Conference play at home next weekend against Wagner.
