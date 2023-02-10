ATLANTA – The St. Francis University softball team split in its first two games of the 2023 season with a 2-1 extra-inning win over Illinois-Chicago and 8-0 five-inning loss to North Texas.
St. Francis hurler Grace Vesco (1-0) went a complete eight innings and allowed one run on three hits with four walks and nine strikeouts against Illinois-Chicago.
Rachel Marsden (0-1) allowed six runs, four earned, on seven hits with two walks and three strikeouts in three innings against North Texas. At the plate, she drove in the game-winning run in the eighth inning against Illinois-Chicago.
Jordan Pietrzykoski went 2-for-4 with one run, one double, one walk and was hit by a pitch. She scored the game-winning run against Illinois-Chicago.
In the first game, North Texas was on the board in the first inning with an RBI groundout from Tatum Sparks. After a Marsden throwing error with two outs, the Mean Green added two more runs on a single up the middle and throwing error.
The Mean Green added two more runs on a Kalei Christensen double in the second inning and one more run on a Molly Rainey home run in the fourth.
North Texas clinched its early 8-0 victory with a two-run double with one out in the fifth inning.
In the second contest, the Flames scored first after Dee Dee Caskey walked, stole second and third, and was driven in by a groundout to shortstop in the first inning.
Both teams were held scoreless until the fifth inning when St. Francis loaded the bases off an error, catcher's interference and hit batter. Ulam drove in Savannah Nash with the bases loaded and tied the game at 1-all.
Illinois-Chicago produced two base runners in the seventh inning and St. Francis produced one before the game went to extra innings.
After the Flames were held off the board in the eighth inning, Marsden drove in Pietrzykoski for the game-winning run.
With nine strikeouts, Vesco moved her career total to 410, which is five shy of tying Megan Layne for fourth in program history. She earned the 42nd win of her career, which is tied for fifth in program history.
Five Red Flash players, Annabelle Farmer, Nash, Elliott Sanders, Brianna Sawyers and Tessa Thompson, all made their collegiate debut. Sawyers produced her first collegiate hit against North Texas, while Nash scored her first collegiate run against Illinois-Chicago.
