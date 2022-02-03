LORETTO, Pa. – The St. Francis University softball team was selected to repeat as conference champions in the 2022 Northeast Conference preseason poll, the conference announced on Thursday.
Off their fourth straight NEC Tournament title, the Red Flash earned six first-place votes and were selected to finish first for the first time since 2018. Long Island landed in second place with the remaining three first-place votes. Central Connecticut State, Sacred Heart and Mount St. Mary's rounded out the top five in that order.
St. Francis defeated Long Island 12-4 in five innings to clinch its fourth straight NEC title in 2021. The Red Flash finished their season in the NCAA Tournament, where they lost to No. 10 Oregon and No. 11 Texas in Austin, Texas. They finished with a 22-2 conference and 40-10 overall record, their second-highest win total in program history.
Returning players are headlined by Mekenzie Saban, Grace Vesco and Rachel Marsden, who all etched themselves in the St. Francis record book during the 2021 season. Saban set a single-season record for highest batting average at .452 and on-base percentage at .508. She finished second with 76 hits and 20 doubles – falling only short of her own records set in 2019. Her 19 stolen bases were tied for fifth in a single-season.
Vesco set a new program record with 196 strikeouts in 2021 and had the second-lowest ERA at 1.00. She has 239 career strikeouts in just 227 1/3 innings pitched. Marsden finished the 2021 season with the third-lowest ERA at 1.62. Vesco finished the season fifth in the NCAA Division I in ERA and Marsden finished 45th, the only NEC pitchers in the top 125.
The Red Flash return four players in Saban, Jordan Frank, Jordan Pietrzykoski and Lexi Hernandez, with at least 45 games started last season. Four other players, Madeline Barnes, Sydney Baker, Lindsay Ward and Lauren Aubry appeared in at least half of St. Francis' games. The team added four freshmen to the 2022 roster and no transfers.
St. Francis is set to begin its quest for a fifth straight title on Friday, Feb. 11 at noon against IUPUI in the Elon Softball Classic. The Red Flash have a notable game against No. 15 Clemson on Saturday, Feb. 26.
