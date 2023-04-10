LORETTO, Pa. – The St. Francis University softball team hosts Pittsburgh for the first time since 2019 at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
St. Francis hurler Grace Vesco is tied for the program record with 52 career wins and leads the team with 11 this season. She carries a 2.68 ERA with 142 strikeouts and a .174 batting average against in 120 innings pitched.
Jordan Pietrzykoski leads the Red Flash with a .336 batting average, seven doubles, three triples and is second with 21 runs scored. She has a .488 batting average, at least one hit in 11 of 12 games and seven multi-hit games during Northeast Conference play.
Rachel Marsden is on a current six-game hitting streak, which is the longest of her career. She leads the team with 22 runs scored, six home runs and 21 RBIs. On the mound, she leads the team with a 2.52 ERA and has 98 strikeouts in 89 innings pitched.
St. Francis (18-17, 10-2 NEC) swept Fairleigh Dickinson with 6-0, 1-0 and 9-8 victories The Red Flash have now swept all four of its conference doubleheader days this season.
During the Game 1 victory, Vesco recorded 13 strikeouts. It tied her most strikeouts in a seven-inning game. In the Game 2 win, Brianna Sawyers hit a solo home run to account for the only run of the game. Marsden earned the 43rd triumph of her career, which puts her tied for fifth in program history. In Game 3, St. Francis fell behind 7-3 before they tied the game at 7-all in the fifth inning. Fairleigh Dickinson regained the lead in the seventh inning 8-7 before Pietrzykoski walked with the bases loaded to tie the game and Olivia Ulam walked the game off with a single.
The Pittsburgh Panthers enter Tuesday's game with a 17-17 overall record and 2-9 mark in ACC play. Yvonne Whaley leads the team with a .438 batting average, 23 runs scored, 15 doubles and 24 RBIs. Sarah Seamans leads the team with seven home runs and adds a .410 batting average, 22 runs scored and 21 RBIs. The pitching staff is led by Dani Drogemuller's 3.91 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 86 innings pitched. Abby Edwards adds a 3.99 ERA, seven wins, 70 strikeouts and .253 batting average against in 72 innings pitched.
Pitt's Kat Rodriguez enters the game with an 11-game on-base streak and a six-game hitting streak. In 11 games, Rodriguez is batting .433 (13-for-30) with four doubles, five runs scored, three RBIs and a home run. Seamans is batting .480 (12-for-25) with five runs scored, seven RBIs, three doubles, a triple and a home run during her seven-game hitting streak.
Pitt holds a 15-8 record in nonconference games this season. The Panthers will make the trip to Loretto for the first time since 2019, where they split a doubleheader on April 9. In their last meeting, the Panthers earned a 6-4 victory in the first game before dropping the second contest of the day by a score of 11-3.
Pitt owns a 25-11 all-time record over St. Francis since the first meeting in 1998. The Panthers have won eight of the past nine meetings since 2012, with the only Red Flash win in that span an 11-3 run-rule victory in 2019. Pitt won 3-1 in 2022 after St. Francis scored its first run in the third inning and the Panthers tied the game in the bottom half and scored twice in the sixth for the victory.
St. Francis returns to conference play on Saturday at Sacred Heart to start a three-game series.
