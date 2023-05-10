LORETTO, Pa. – The St. Francis University softball team earned a program-record 10 all-Northeast Conference selections on Wednesday.
The Red Flash earned six first-team selections, one second-team honor and three NEC all-rookie team awardees.
The six first-team selections were the most in a single season after the Red Flash had five players selected in 2017 and 2022. The 10 total selections also set a new single-season record after the 2017 squad earned nine.
Named to the first team were Rachel Marsden (pitcher/designated player), Jordan Pietrzykoski (shortstop), Olivia Ulam (first base), Grace Vesco (pitcher) and Madelyn Wilson (second base). Outfielder Savannah Nash was selected to the second team. Nash, Brianna Sawyers and Wilson earned spots on the all-rookie team.
Marsden is top five in the conference in ERA (2.44), wins (12), strikeouts (137), batting average against (.221), doubles (11), home runs (seven) and RBIs (27). Her ERA, home runs and RBIs all lead St. Francis. The two NEC honors bring Marsden's career total to six after she was previously 2022 NEC pitcher of the year, two-time first-team pitcher (2021-22) and 2022 second-team designated player. This season, she was a three-time NEC player of the week and two-time NEC pitcher of the week.
Vesco led the conference with 183 strikeouts, which was 46 more than any other player. Her strikeouts also rank 27th in NCAA Division I and she is the only NEC player in the top 80. She was also top five in the conference in ERA (2.60), wins (13), shutouts (four), innings pitched (156 1/3) and batting average against (.177). Vesno is now a three-time NEC first-team pitcher selection, which represents all three full seasons she was eligible for an award. Vesco was also unanimously selected 2021 NEC pitcher of the year. In 2023, she was a four-time NEC pitcher of the week.
Ulam is top 10 in the conference with six home runs and 26 RBIs that both also ranked top three on the team. She recorded five of her home runs during conference play and led the Red Flash with 18 RBIs during those 21 games. The sophomore has been named to the first team twice in her first two seasons.
Wilson ranks fourth amongst qualified St. Francis hitters with a .272 batting average and was third during conference play with a .333 mark. From March 15 to April 3, Wilson carried a 10-game hitting streak that still stands as the longest mark by a Red Flash player this season. During her freshman campaign, Wilson was named NEC rookie of the week on March 28.
Pietrzykoski leads the NEC with a .507 batting average during conference play, 47 points higher than any other player, and was third overall with a .376 mark. She led the conference with three triples and ranked second with 14 stolen bases. She added 27 runs scored and nine doubles, which were both top two on the team.
Nash is fifth amongst qualified Red Flash hitters with a .257 batting average and she ranks fourth on the team with six doubles and 19 RBIs. She made no errors in center field this season and started 34 of the past 35 games at the position.
Sawyers is tied for the St. Francis lead with seven home runs, which included a team-high six during conference play. She is also top four on the team with 23 runs scored, eight doubles and two triples. She started 45 of St. Francis' 47 games this season at third base. Sawyers was named NEC player of the week once and NEC rookie of the week twice.
No. 1 seed St. Francis will play No. 4 seed Merrimack at noon Thursday to begin the NEC tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.