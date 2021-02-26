ROCK HILL, S.C. – The St. Francis (4-1) softball team used two eighth-inning home runs to beat Syracuse (2-3) by a 6-3 margin in eight innings on Friday.
Lindsay Ward blasted a three-run blast to left field in the top of the eighth. Tayven Rousseau followed with a solo shot to center for the Red Flash. Rousseau also hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning for her first career multi-homer game in college.
Grace Vesco (3-0) went the distance for St. Francis, giving up only two earned runs on four hits while striking out nine batters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.