ROCK HILL, S.C. – The St. Francis (4-1) softball team used two eighth-inning home runs to beat Syracuse (2-3) by a 6-3 margin in eight innings on Friday.

Lindsay Ward blasted a three-run blast to left field in the top of the eighth. Tayven Rousseau followed with a solo shot to center for the Red Flash. Rousseau also hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning for her first career multi-homer game in college. 

Grace Vesco (3-0) went the distance for St. Francis, giving up only two earned runs on four hits while striking out nine batters.

