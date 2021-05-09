BROOKVILLE, N.Y. – The St. Francis softball team wrapped up its regular season by sweeping a pair of weekend doubleheaders against Long Island University, securing the top seed in the Northeast Conference Tournament and the right to host the tournament in Loretto.
The visiting Red Flash (37-8, 22-2 NEC) won Saturday’s games 3-1 and 2-0, powered by strong outings from sophomore pitchers Grace Vesco and Rachel Marsden. The offense broke out in a big way on Sunday – St. Francis won by scores of 11-0 (5 innings) and 7-5.
“It feels great to overcome all the adversity this team has faced all season with COVID,” coach Jessica O’Donnell said after the series concluded. “I’m proud to see us take advantage of our opportunities and play our hearts out. Hosting the tournament at home is huge. We love that we get the opportunity to play on our home turf in front of our fans.”
“I just encouraged everyone to stay in control of the things that we could control, never take a game for granted and play without regrets,” added senior infielder Mekenzie Saban.
LIU (25-7, 25-7) had taken a 16-game winning streak into the series.
Vesco went the seven-inning distance in Saturday’s first game, giving up only one unearned run and striking out 10 Sharks. Senior Jordan Frank’s two-run single in the sixth inning broke open a 1-1 tie and made the difference.
Marsden blanked LIU on just 72 pitches in Game Two on Saturday, collecting 12 groundouts in the process. The game’s only runs came on another two-run single in the sixth inning, this one from Red Flash sophomore Jordan Pietrzykoski.
“We worked on staying within ourselves,” Marsden said after Saturday’s twin bill, “not trying to do too much and letting our defense take care of fielding the ground balls. We let our offense take care of hitting the ball.”
The Vesco-Marsden duo combined to throw a shutout in Sunday’s abbreviated first game; Vesco held the Sharks hitless through three innings, and Marsden came in in the fourth and allowed only two hits the rest of the way. It was St. Francis’ 18th shutout of the season, the highest single-season total in program history.
Tayven Rousseau opened the scoring for St. Francis with a grand slam in the top of the first.
The Red Flash added another five runs in the second. Saban led the inning off with a double and scored on another double from Pietrzykoski, who scored in turn on an Allyn Bezjak single. After Rousseau was hit by a pitch, Frank hit a three-run homer to left field.
Saban’s two-run shot in the fifth inning set the final.
St. Francis starter Christina Clark gave up five runs through five innings of work in Sunday’s Game Two. Marsden threw two scoreless innings in relief. Eight different St. Francis players recorded at least one hit.
The Red Flash tallied a run on an RBI single from Rousseau in the top of the first.
The Sharks took their first lead of the weekend on a two-run homer in the bottom of the first – but St. Francis broke the game open in the second, batting around the order and scoring five runs on a sacrifice fly from Ashley Wruble, a three-run double by Lexi Hernandez and another double by Frank.
Saban had an RBI double in the third inning.
The NEC Tournament will begin Thursday.
