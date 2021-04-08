St. Francis opened its series against Fairleigh Dickinson with a doubleheader split in Loretto on Wednesday.
The Red Flash (24-7, 9-1 Northeast Conference) shut out the Knights (1-11, 1-9) 1-0 in the first game, but dropped the second game 3-1.
Grace Vesco pitched a complete game for her eighth shutout of the season in the first game, giving up only two hits and striking out eight batters. Her no-hit bid was broken up in the seventh inning by an infield single.
Jordan Frank singled to left-center in the sixth inning to score Allyn Bezjak for the game’s only run.
In the second game, St. Francis’ Rachel Marsden pitched a complete game, giving up one earned run and two walks while striking out a career-high 10 batters.
Lexi Hernandez put the Red Flash on the board first with an RBI triple to score Mekenzie Saban in the bottom of the first, but the Knights scored a pair of unearned runs in the top of the fifth and tacked on an insurance run in the seventh to set the final score.
The teams are set to conclude the four-game series with a doubleheader beginning at noon Thursday.
