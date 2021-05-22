AUSTIN, Texas – St. Francis’ season ended on Saturday with a 7-0 loss to No. 10 Oregon in an NCAA Tournament regional elimination game at McCombs Field in Austin.
“I just want to thank Jessica O’Donnell and the softball staff for their hard work this year," acting coach Erika Renwick said after the game. "They prepared the team for all of the success they had this season and overcame so many challenges. They got better every day and continued to build and keep growing a successful softball program at St. Francis University."
Oregon (38-16, 14-10 Pac-12) hurlers Samaria Diaz and Makenna Kliethermes combined to hold St. Francis (40-10, 22-2 Northeast Conference) to two hits. Mekenzie Saban and Lexi Hernandez had a single each for the Red Flash; it was Saban's eighth game straight with a hit.
Red Flash pitcher Rachel Marsden gave up eight hits and seven runs (five earned) in six innings of work. Grace Vesco threw the seventh inning in relief and allowed one hit.
Rachel Cid (1-for-3, 2 RBIs) opened the scoring for the Ducks with a first-inning single up the middle that scored Terra McGowan; Haley Cruse also came around to score on a St. Francis error.
Cruse (2-for-4, RBI), Allee Bunker (1-for-3, RBI) and Hanna Delgado (1-for-4, RBI) each doubled for Oregon.
