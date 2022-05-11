LORETTO – After dropping a doubleheader at Fairleigh Dickinson in late April for their team’s third loss in five games, St. Francis University softball coach Jessica O’Connell and her staff made the rounds to the players’ rooms and conducted private meetings.
“It’s such a long season. Those types of things are bound to happen,” Red Flash senior third baseman Mekenzie Saban said, “but it’s important to refocus and remember why you play.
Those meetings were kind of what she needed from us, what we needed from her, and what was the game plan moving forward.”
It seemed to work. The Red Flash responded with a seven-game winning streak to end the regular season and, as a result, they’ll be hosting Long Island at noon Thursday in the first game of the Northeast Conference tournament as St. Francis shoots for a fifth straight NEC championship and trip to the NCAA tourney.
Mount St. Mary’s and Fairleigh Dickinson will face off in the other opening-day contest. The double-elimination tournament will continue through Saturday.
St. Francis takes a 34-16 mark into the postseason after going 20-4 in the NEC.
“This team has a way of coming to play when it’s May,” said junior Rachel Marsden, who is the Red Flash’s designated hitter when not sharing the pitching circle with Grace Vesco. “We might hit a rough patch or two, but that’s what prepares us for the tournament.
“When it comes May, the team kicks it into third gear. The focus is there and everyone is super intent to win another championship. We’re all on the same page. That’s one reason we’re able to be so successful.”
Make no mistake, despite the faint glimmer of vulnerability the Red Flash displayed in the middle of the season, St. Francis still enters the conference tournament as the team everyone else knows they have to find a way to get through.
The Red Flash lead the NEC in almost every important statistic and are second in the ones they don’t. They have the best batting average. They have the best ERA. They have the best fielding percentage. They have the best slugging percentage and on-base percentage and the most runs scored.
They have the lowest opponents’ batting average and the fewest runs allowed.
Saban is atop the conference in batting average, on-base percentage, hits and runs, and her 22 doubles are almost double anyone else in the league. Marsden’s 12 homers are three behind conference leader Cassidy Triska of Fairleigh Dickinson, and Lindsay Ward’s seven round-trippers also have her in the NEC top five.
Vesco is second in the NEC with a 2.12 earned-run average and allows a conference-low .191 batting average against, striking out 142 batters – including 40 swinging – in 1351/3 innings.
Marsden is fifth in the NEC in ERA and fourth in strikeouts with 140, having been in the circle for 20 of the Red Flash’s wins.
“I feel good about this team and I feel good about their grittiness,” O’Connell said.
The Red Flash had a 20-game conference winning streak snapped on the road by Bryant on April 3, starting a string in which they dropped four out of nine NEC matchups. However, since coming back to win the final game of the Fairleigh Dickinson series, St. Francis not only has been unbeatable, it’s dominated: four of its seven wins have been via the mercy rule.
“We went through a little adversity, but everything happens for a reason,” Vesco said. “I think it’s a good thing that we went through a few ups and downs there because we were able to learn from our mistakes.
“That’s just going to make us better. The postseason is what matters.”
Even considering St. Francis had to go on the road to win the tournament in 2019, O’Connell admitted this might be the most-challenging field the Red Flash have ever had to navigate. Holder of the second best team batting average, Long Island was picked second in this year’s preseason poll and was last year’s runner-up.
Mount St. Mary’s and Fairleigh Dickinson are a combined 3-3 against St. Francis this season.
Mount St. Mary’s has the second-lowest ERA in the NEC and doesn’t beat itself, only issuing 59 walks this season. The Knights, meanwhile, have the most doubles and home runs in the conference and are third to St. Francis and Long Island in runs scored.
One big advantage for St. Francis is having the tournament at Red Flash Softball Field, where it is 11-1 this spring. Of the three other teams in the bracket, only Fairleigh Dickinson has a winning road record.
“I don’t think there was a second that any of us doubted this team and that we’d still come out the regular season champs and be hosting the conference tournament,” Saban said.
“Each year, it’s better and better heading into the conference tournament. That’s what we prepare for.
“The excitement is setting in. The seven games we’ve won leading up to this is a testament to our momentum-building.”
