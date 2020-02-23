LORETTO – St. Francis men’s basketball player Scott Meredith has a master’s. His Red Flash teammate, Deivydas Kuzavas, has three degrees.
Maybe the university should consider giving them and the rest of the SFU hoops class of 2020 honorary diplomas in chemistry, too. That really seems to be their field of expertise.
The 70 wins the program had accumulated coming into Sunday’s Northeast Conference home matchup with Long Island was the most over a four-season span since Maurice Stokes graduated in 1955.
The hottest team in the NEC made it 71 as it observed senior day, and the Red Flash upperclassmen took center stage after the pregame festivities in a 74-71 win over visiting Long Island at DeGol Arena.
“Certainly an opportunity for our guys to come out on senior night,” Red Flash coach Rob Krimmel said, “and perform in the game we honor them.”
Perform they did. St. Francis’ senior quintet combined for 55 points, 24 rebounds and three blocked shots as the Red Flash’s seventh win in a row pushed their record to 19-8 overall and 12-4 in the NEC with two games left in the regular season. Isaiah Blackmon’s 3-pointer off a screen and Keith Braxton’s pull-up jumper with 25.5 seconds left helped ice it for the Red Flash, whose 13-point margin with 10:15 left evaporated.
Braxton’s shot came 22 seconds after he missed an attempt from almost the exact same spot, but Blackmon tipped the rebound and junior forward Mark Flagg recovered it to give the Flash a new shot clock with a two-point lead.
Braxton split a pair of free throws with 11 seconds remaining, but Virshon Cotton’s contested desperation trey to tie it drew nothing but air. Braxton fielded it under the hoop for his 10th rebound to go with 14 points as time expired.
“We just keep fighting,” Braxton said. “I’ve got great teammates that want to win. I missed the first one. They didn’t stop fighting.”
Blackmon scored a team-high 21 points and turned in a couple of more highlight-reel plays – a rejection into the crowd of 6-foot-9 Jack Ballantyne’s first-half layup attempt and a spectacular transition dribble move for a layup in the middle of the second half.
Randall Gaskins Jr. scored a season-high 15 points, going 3-for-3 from outside the arc. Kuzavas returned to the starting lineup after relinquishing his spot to Flagg a couple of weeks ago and came up with a season-high eight rebounds and tying a season high with two blocks.
“All I want to do is win,” said Kuzavas, a native of Lithuania. “Sometimes I have to step up. Sometimes I have to step back. I will do it.”
The win combined with losses by Robert Morris and Merrimack on Sunday put the Red Flash a half-game behind the latter for first in the conference. Merrimack is ineligible for the NEC tourney as a first-year member of Division I, but, should they win the regular-season title, the NIT wouldn’t take a representative from the league. Whoever finishes first other than Merrimack gets homecourt advantage through the playoffs.
This is the Red Flash’s best run of the season. They’ve had two five-game win streaks earlier.
“We’re really close,” Gaskins said. “On the court, we just trust each other.”
Long Island went more than 4 minutes without a field goal in the second half, enabling the Red Flash to get out and run and to turn a two-point game into a 13-point difference.
The Red Flash took a four-point lead into the half after Blackmon bounced to his right and elevated to swish a 3-pointer from the top of the circle.
Gaskins tied his season high with 12 points in the first half, while Blackmon scored nine and Kuzavas grabbed six rebounds and blocked two shots.
More importantly, Long Island was limited to 14.3% 3-point shooting – 2-for-14. The Sharks made 277 3s entering the contest.
St. Francis was playing from behind for much of the first half until Gaskins found himself open for a 3-pointer at the 4:51 mark and Tyler Stewart got the hometown bounce on his 18-footer to give the Red Flash a 24-23 lead. They led almost the rest of the way.
“It’s hard to beat chemistry when people stay around and mesh well together,” Meredith said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.