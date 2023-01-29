STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – St. Francis University senior Madeline Murphy both broke her own school record at the Penn State National Open this past weekend.
Murphy, the 2019 Bishop Carroll Catholic graduate, set the indoor triple jump mark with a leap of 11.93 meters, placing sixth.
The Cresson native first broke the record this past March at the ECAC championship meet (11.8m).
The Red Flash produced 44 top-five finishes collectively at the Penn State National Open and the SPIRE Collegiate Invitational this past weekend.
Somerset graduate Nickolas Hyde placed fourth in the shot put with a mark of 16.83 meters. Dustin Hyde, Nickolas’ younger brother, took ninth in the event at 16.21 meters.
