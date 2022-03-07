LORETTO, Pa. – St. Francis University senior forward Jada Dapaa was named Northeast Conference Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player and earned a spot on the first team, the league announced Monday.
Dapaa becomes the fourth different player in program history to earn NEC's top defensive honor. Ace Harrison was a two-time winner in 2017-18 and 2016-17, Tonjee Ward was a two-time winner in 2003-04 and 2002-03 and Christin Black was a 2004-05 honoree. Since the most improved player award was introduced in 2015-16, Dapaa is the first St. Francis player to receive the honor.
The North Bethesda, Maryland, native led the NEC with 12.6 rebounds per game this season, which ranks third at the NCAA Division I level. Her 364 total rebounds this season ranks third in single-season program history and she is three rebounds shy of breaking Jess Zinobile's record of 366 set in 1999-00. Her 741 career rebounds rank ninth in program history.
The senior's 253 defensive rebounds were more than any other player in the NEC had total. Bryant's Brooke Bjelko was second in total rebounds with 210. Dapaa also leads the Red Flash with 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game.
Dapaa earned most improved player after she saw her rebounds per game spike from 8.6 in 2020-21 to 12.6 this season. Her points per game raised from 7.5 in 2020-21 to 9.3 this season and her assists per game elevated from 1.1 to 2.7. She recorded 11 double-doubles this season, including seven straight to end the regular season. She had only four double-doubles in her first three seasons.
Dapaa entered the 2021-22 season with a career high of 16 points and topped that mark four times this season. Her previous high mark of 16 rebounds before this season was matched or exceeded seven times, including 23 rebounds on Jan. 23 at Sacred Heart, one shy of tying a single-game program record.
With her NEC first-team selection, Dapaa became the only current St. Francis player to be honored on any NEC team. She earned one player of the week, one co-player of the week and eight prime performer selections during the 2021-22 season.
The sixth-seeded Red Flash meet No. 3 seed Mount St. Mary's tonight at 7 p.m. in the NEC Tournament quarterfinals.
