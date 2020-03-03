SOMERSET, N.J. – St. Francis redshirt senior Isaiah Blackmon was named the third Northeast Conference Player of the Year in program history on Tuesday, joining Mike Iuzollino (1990-91) and Keith Braxton (2018-19) before him.
“I am extremely happy for Isaiah,” said St. Francis coach Rob Krimmel. “He has had to overcome so much adversity in his career and for him to win this award is a credit to his character, perseverance and work ethic. Isaiah will be remembered as one of the greatest scorers in St. Francis history, but his ability to impact the game in a variety of ways has been a big part of our success as a team during his time in Loretto.”
Blackmon led the conference in scoring during league play at 21.6 points per game and scored 20 or more points in 12 of the 17 contests he suited up in, including nine of the final 11.
For the season, he has averaged 19.2 points per game, the best scoring average by a St. Francis player since Darshan Luckey averaged 21.5 per contest in 2004-05.
With 519 points in his final season, Blackmon has moved into seventh place on the school’s all-time scoring list. A 42.8% 3-point shooter on the season, and a 42.6% shooter for his career, he currently ranks third in program history in career 3s with 213.
Blackmon’s defense and rebounding (5.4 rpg) also played a big role in St. Francis’ 20-9 overall record and 13-5 league record. The 20 wins are the most since 1990-91 and the 13 league wins tie the school record, also set during the 1990-91 campaign.
St. Francis was the only school to have two players land on the first team as Blackmon was joined by Braxton.
Braxton, who was named NEC Player of the Week on Monday after averaging 22 points, 12 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, joins Joe Anderson as the only three-time first-team selection in school history. He is also the first four-time all-conference performer, as he was a second-team selection as a freshman in 2016-17.
The reigning NEC Player of the Year is the only player in the league to currently rank in the top 10 in scoring (17.2 ppg), rebounding (7.5 rpg) and assists (3.7 apg).
On Saturday, Braxton became the first player in Northeast Conference history to record 2,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds, joining Maurice Stokes as the only other St. Francis player to accomplish the feat. Braxton, Stokes and Anderson are the school’s only 2,000-point scorers.
The duo, which has accumulated more points than any tandem in conference history, becomes just the second set of teammates to repeat as winners. Long Island’s Julian Boyd and Jamal Olaseware went back-to-back in 2011-12 and 2012-13.
No. 2 seed St. Francis hits the hardwood at 7 p.m. Wednesday when it hosts Bryant in an NEC Tournament quarterfinal. Bryant won the first meeting, 67-63, on Jan. 2 in Rhode Island. The Red Flash prevailed 84-64 at home on Feb. 1.
