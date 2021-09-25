LORETTO, Pa. – St. Francis University redshirt junior running back Marques DeShields’ face was the visage of stern resolve.
“Definitely not satisfied, because I know the potential that we have and I know the things we can do,” DeShields said firmly. “After you come out in the first half hot and the second half we basically get skunked, it definitely stings.”
The Red Flash were unable to build on the previous game’s strong finish and impressive win against Wagner on Saturday afternoon at DeGol Field.
Whether it was a defense that got gashed for 323 yards on the ground or an offense that went scoreless over the final three quarters, there were plenty of things that players and coaches alike stated clearly they felt needed cleaned up after St. Francis’ 28-16 loss to visiting Norfolk State.
Red Flash coach Chris Villarrial described the performance as “sloppy.” St. Francis slipped to 1-3 overall.
“Every game’s big. You can’t show up one week and play hard and the next week decide to take off,” Villarrial said. “It doesn’t work that way. You’ve got to find ways to bring it every game.”
In this case, it was the Spartans that brought it, scoring on a Juwan Carter 4-yard run and then a Carter 7-yard pass to J.J. Smith less than 7 minutes apart in the third quarter to turn a three-point halftime deficit into a 21-10 lead, then consuming almost all of the clock after Brandan Lisenby’s 4-yard touchdown pass from Justin Sliwoski – who relieved Flash starting quarterback Jyron Russell – with 5:21 remaining.
“We put Justin in just to try to get a spark going,” Villarrial said of the quarterback change.
St. Francis’ defense had issues of its own. Norfolk State (2-2) scored 63 points in beating Elizabeth City State on Sept. 18 when Carter threw for 353 yards and solidified his status on the Walter Payton Award watch list for the top offensive player at the FCS level.
The Red Flash held him to 103 yards passing, but he was one of three Spartans who rushed for at least 70 yards, led by Davis with 93 on 14 carries.
“We didn’t execute. We didn’t tackle well,” Red Flash safety Gio Vonne Sanders said.
St. Francis stayed alive in the fourth quarter, keyed by a tackle for loss on third down by Somerset product Jake Heiple that forced a Spartan field goal that was blocked. A blocked punt set up Lisenby’s touchdown.
“He’s a great player, a great leader. Whatever we ask him, he does,” Villarrial said of Heiple.
St. Francis led 10-7 at the break as DeShields piled up 168 yards from scrimmage, catching five passes for 102 yards.
It only took the Red Flash about 90 seconds to get on the board, and Russell was behind two big plays that made it happen. First, he slid outside the Spartan pass rush and, though he had room to run, noticed DeShields as his safety valve all alone about 10 yards upfield.
Russell flipped DeShields the ball, which he juggled and snared one-handed before getting back to the middle of the field and taking it for a 46-yard gain.
On the next play, Russell threw a picture-perfect fade over the coverage to Kahtero Summers in the end zone for the touchdown.
Russell finished 11-for-19 for 154 yards. He was intercepted once.
After Norfolk State tied it on Rayquan Smith’s 1-yard plunge, Alex Schmoke put St. Francis back on top with a 45-yard field goal at the 3:56 mark of the first quarter. Schmoke had a chance to increase the lead as time ran out in the second quarter but his 42-yarder went wide.
The Red Flash missed on another opportunity to score in the first quarter when, two plays after he broke free on a 46-yard run to the Norfolk State 5, DeShields fumbled trying to bounce outside for extra yardage.
“In the first quarter we had some broken plays that came together,” DeShields said. “The second half, they wanted it more, it seemed like, and you felt it.
“It was a gut-check, a fight, and we lost the fight.”
