LORETTO, Pa. – St. Francis’ Mekenzie Saban was named Northeast Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday.
Saban went 7-for-9 with seven runs scored, three doubles, one home run, one RBI and three walks in the series sweep over Long Island. She went a perfect 6-for-6 with five runs scored and three doubles in Saturday’s doubleheader sweep. She set a new program record with her 53rd-career double in the first game of the series.
Saban was named a National Fastpitch Coaches' Association Top Performer on Tuesday.
The Pittsburgh native's .464 batting average ranks 18th in the NCAA Division I. She leads the Northeast Conference with 24 runs scored and eight doubles. She is top five with four home runs, five stolen bases and nine walks.
