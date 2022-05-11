LORETTO, Pa. – St. Francis' Mekenzie Saban was named Northeast Conference Player of the Year and Rachel Marsden was voted as the top pitcher in the league on Wednesday.
Jordan Frank, Marsden, Saban, Olivia Ulam and Grace Vesco were all named to the first team. Marsden was also a second-team selection and Ulam was named to the all-rookie squad.
In her final collegiate regular season, Saban led the NEC with a .433 batting average, 22 doubles, 41 runs scored and .503 on-base percentage. Her doubles are tied for second in the NCAA Division I and her batting average is 16th. She set a new career program record with 246 hits and 67 doubles this season. She is two doubles shy of setting a new program and NEC record in a single season.
The Pittsburgh native joins Cheyenne McKee (2018) and Taylor Parsons (2015) as the only St. Francis players to earn NEC Player of the Year. She was also named to the first team for the second time in her career and she was a second-team selection in 2019. She finished her regular season career with five NEC Player of the Week honors and 12 NEC prime-performer selections.
Marsden led the NEC with 22 complete games, 20 wins, seven shutouts and finished top five with a 2.30 ERA, 140 strikeouts and .234 batting average against. Her 20 wins are currently ranked third in single-season program history.
The Erie native was also named to the first team as a pitcher for the second season in a row and earned second-team honors as a designated player. At the plate, she was tied for second in the conference with 12 home runs and tied for third with 31 RBIs. She was one of four Red Flash players to hit above .300 this season with her .310 average.
The junior becomes the fourth St. Francis pitcher to earn Pitcher of the Year, joining Vesco (2021), Abby Trahan (2018) and Ethel Santai (2017). She finished the 2022 regular season as a four-time NEC Pitcher of the Week and seven-time NEC prime performer.
Frank was named to the first team for the second consecutive season after she had a career-high .325 batting average, 29 RBIs and 10 stolen bases. She committed no fielding errors this season for the first time in her career. She ended her regular season career with a walk-off grand slam – the first of her career.
Vesco was named to the first team after she led the conference with a .191 batting average against, was second with 13 wins and four shutouts and third with 142 strikeouts. She threw two no-hitters this season against Wagner on April 30 and Central Connecticut State on March 27.
The Uniontown, Ohio, native finished the regular season a three-time NEC Pitcher of the Week and four-time NEC prime performer. She was selected as the unanimous NEC Pitcher of the Year in 2021.
Ulam was named to the first and all-rookie teams during her first collegiate campaign. She hit .298 with 25 runs scored, seven doubles, four home runs, 24 RBIs, 16 walks and had a .365 on-base percentage. She was a two-time NEC Rookie of the Week and three-time NEC prime-performer selection this season.
St. Francis returns to the field for the first day of the NEC Tournament at noon Thursday against Long Island.
