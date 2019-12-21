LORETTO – St. Francis University’s women’s basketball’s season has been kind of like something a child would find under their Christmas tree.
The finished product might look good. But some assembly is required.
The Red Flash were right with visiting Bucknell midway through three quarters on Saturday afternoon, perhaps playing as well as they have all season. However, they couldn’t maintain that performance, falling victim to a 20-0 Bison run that eventually resulted in a 70-46 defeat at DeGol Arena, dropping SFU to 2-9 as it is about to enter Northeast Conference play.
“We’re definitely encouraged with what we’ve seen,” junior forward Haley Thomas said.
“We’ve seen a lot of improvement in just the past three or four games. It’s just putting it all together.”
Bucknell led by as many as 12 late in the first half, but Thomas cut that in half by the 6:44 mark of the third quarter when she hooked her defender in the low post and spun around for a floater than made it 38-32, forcing Bucknell coach Trevor Woodruff to call timeout.
At that point, though, the Bison reeled off 20 consecutive points, getting a pair of layups from Taylor O’Brien and two 3-pointers apiece from Abby Kapp and Ellie Mack before Jenna Mastellone’s reverse layup with 31 seconds left in the half for St. Francis. That put all the distance Bucknell needed between itself and the Flash.
Bucknell was a particularly challenging matchup for the Flash. The Bison are very tall, strong and physical, they are one of the better defensive teams in this part of the country, and the play the slowest pace of any team in the nation.
Karson Swogger fronted St. Francis with 14 points.
“One thing that we’re taking out of this nonconference season is that we’re confident. We just have to keep going with that and bring that into the nonconference season,” Swogger said.
That might seem a perplexing statement from a team seven games under .500, but it’s more easily digested when one realizes the stretch St. Francis completed on Saturday. Its first 11 opponents are a combined 83-43. Ten of them are .500 or better. Three of them (Virginia Tech, Duquesne and Florida Gulf Coast) already have double-digit wins.
By contrast, only one team in the entire Northeast Conference had a winning record by the time the final buzzer sounded on St. Francis’ defeat Saturday.
“To be comfortable, that helps a team win,” said guard Phee Allen, who finished with eight points and two assists.
“We have to embrace our roles. Once we do that, we’ll be a pretty good team in the Northeast Conference.”
There’s been a bit of a learning curve with Keila Whittington in her first year as coach. Against Bucknell, Whittington started three players who hadn’t started the previous game with Liberty – Allen, freshman post Katie Dettwiller and defensive specialist Sam Sabino.
“That was based on what we’ve asked for from each individual player. It’s time for production,” Whittington said. “The moral victories only go so far. I’m challenging them to do better and be better.”
For the fourth game in a row, St. Francis put together a solid offensive first quarter, taking a 15-14 lead, as Swogger netted nine. Allen got the Red Flash off on an up-note, driving and hanging in the air for the first bucket of the contest, then taking a steal baseline to baseline for a layup from the left side.
St. Francis also was getting it done on the defensive end, forcing a Bison team that only averaged 12.3 turnovers coming in into five in the first 8 minutes.
As the first half progressed, however, Bucknell’s inside duo of Mack and Tessa Brugler were able to assert themselves, combining for 17 points and 12 rebounds. Bucknell had 11 second-chance points to zero for the Red Flash and outscored the hosts 20-12 in the paint.
O’Brien added 10 points, and Bucknell led 36-25 through two quarters.
The Red Flash will break for the holidays, then return to open NEC action with three road games, starting at Bryant on Jan. 2.
“We’ll take it one game at a time,” Whittington said, “and we’ll be prepared. We’ll be prepared first for Bryant, and then will move on from there.”
