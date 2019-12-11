LORETTO – St. Francis junior midfielder Lucas Rosa was named to the United Soccer Coaches’ all-Northeast Region first team.
Rosa is the 25th St. Francis player to garner all-region honors since 2006 and just the eighth to land on the first team. The last to do so was Mario Mastrangelo who earned first-team honors last season.
The NEC Player of the Year, Rosa led the conference with 11 goals.
Rosa also led the NEC in points (24). His six game-winning goals tied for first nationally at the end of the regular season.
