LORETTO, Pa. – Wylie Spiker was on the winning end of a lot of one-sided football games when he anchored Roger Beitel’s offensive line at Ligonier Valley.
Who knew he’d help continue the trend when he decided to play his college ball at St. Francis University?
“I didn’t think we would (have that kind of success), just because college is so different from high school,” said Spiker, a 6-foot-3, 310-pound sophomore who starts at guard, “but everybody just kind of came together. This year, we’re operating like a well-oiled machine.”
Behind Cole Doyle’s four first-half touchdown passes, the Red Flash surpassed the 35-point mark for the sixth time in seven games and ran their winning streak to eight games, the program's longest in one season, with a 51-14 rout of visiting Duquesne on Saturday afternoon at DeGol Field.
Elijah Sarratt and Hunter Brown each caught two touchdowns for St. Francis (8-2, 6-0 NEC), which was observing senior day.
It was only the 10th time St. Francis has beaten Duquesne (3-7, 2-4) in 48 meetings and just the third time the Red Flash have scored 30 in the series – they had that by halftime. John Courtney’s 20-yard return of a Joe Mischler pass 5:50 into the second half gave St. Francis the most points it’s ever scored against Duquesne.
St. Francis already had secured the Northeast Conference’s automatic bid into the FCS playoffs. The Red Flash travel to Merrimack next Saturday in a clash of conference unbeatens for the NEC championship. Merrimack is ineligible for the national playoffs because the Warriors still are on transitionary probation for their move to Division I.
“The coaching staff has these guys believing in them. They’re believing in each other,” St. Francis coach Chris Villarrial said. “The next game is our most important game. We’re going into their house. We’ve got to make sure we’re disciplined on the road.”
Doyle’s fourth touchdown pass of the first half – a beautifully executed 11-yard throwback to tight end Hunter Brown – gave the Red Flash a 30-0 halftime lead and the redshirt sophomore quarterback 241 yards through the air, just 32 yards shy of his career best.
Doyle didn’t play the second half, giving way to Justin Sliwoski to finish up the blowout in what turned into a torrential downpour. He completed 15 of 27 passes over the first two quarters as St. Francis outgained the Dukes 381-196.
“With each game, I’m just kind of growing more and recognizing what defenses are in,” Doyle said. “We knew we could be as explosive as we are. We’re a team that practices hard. We study our game plan. Then, when we come out here on Saturday, it’s just like clockwork.”
St. Francis led 16-0 at the end of one on the strength of a pair of 10-yard Doyle touchdown passes – one to Sarratt and one to Makai Jackson. Sarratt made a great catch of the first one, high-pointing the ball in the back corner of the end zone in the midst of two Dukes defenders for his 10th receiving score of the season. Doyle and Sarratt connected on a 21-yard gain the play before the score.
Doyle did a great job of scrambling out of pressure on the second before throwing across the grain to a wide-open Jackson in the middle of the end zone.
Sarratt added a 27-yard scoring catch from Sliwoski late in the third quarter, tying the freshman out of Baltimore prep power St. Frances Academy for fourth on the Red Flash charts for receiving touchdowns in a season with 11. He now has seven TDs over the past three weeks and has formed a dynamic frosh pass-catching duo with Jackson.
“I felt very confident. I go to practice and put the work in. I trust my quarterback, trust my linemen, trust the coaches to be able to get me the ball and that’s what happens,” the 6-3, 205-pound Sarratt said. “I know what type of player I am. I came in and just went to work every day and it’s showing right now.”
Doyle’s 54-yard bomb to Shanksville-Stonycreek graduate Dawson Snyder in the middle of the second quarter set up Doyle’s third TD pass, a 2-yarder to Brown.
Alex Schmoke sent a low liner through the uprights from 42 yards to put St. Francis up 3-0 at 8:01 of the first quarter. Mason Frye set up the first points of the game when he recovered a muffed punt return by the Dukes at the Duquesne 31.
Ironically, Spiker picked St. Francis over the Dukes. He arrived in Loretto as a third-stinger, but he’s started all but one game since he began suiting up. Now he’s on a Red Flash team making history.
“It’s awesome. I’m not going to lie, when people walk around saying this is going to be the best team to ever come through here, the fact that I get to be a part of that is a big blessing,” Spiker said.
