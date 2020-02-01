LORETTO – No comeback was required this time.
Riding the wave of its record rally less than 48 hours earlier, the St. Francis University men’s basketball team took it to visiting Bryant from the outset, trailing for just 15 seconds and putting all five starters in double figures in the Red Flash’s 84-64 Northeast Conference victory on Saturday afternoon at DeGol Arena.
Keith Braxton paced St. Francis with 22 points. The Red Flash improved to 7-4 in conference play and 14-8 overall, avenging an early-January road loss to the Bulldogs.
“We’re just trying to make sure we ride that momentum,” Braxton said. “The second half of the CCSU (Central Connecticut State) game is how we’re supposed to play, up-beat, with energy and communicating. We wanted to duplicate that.”
Isaiah Blackmon added 21 for the Red Flash, including 14 in the second half when they pulled away. Myles Thompson and Ramiir Dixon-Conover chipped in with 15 and 11 points, respectively. Junior forward Mark Flagg rounded out the quintet with 10.
It was second time this season St. Francis had five scorers finish with at least 10 points.
The Red Flash played without guards Randall Gaskins, Scott Meredith and Bryce Laskey for the second straight game because of injuries.
Dixon-Conover also had team-highs of four steals and three assists along with five rebounds.
“Everybody was excited to get back out there,” Braxton said. “I’m sure a lot of guys had a lot of fun.”
St. Francis led by double digits for most of the second half, holding at least a 14-point cushion for most of the last 10 minutes. The Red Flash’s point total was the most Bryant (10-12, 2-7) has allowed this season in conference play.
That was a far cry from two nights earlier, when the Red Flash were down by 21 to visiting Central Connecticut State before turning in the largest comeback in program and NEC history to pull out a seven-point victory on Thursday evening.
The victory against Central Connecticut snapped a three-game losing streak for the Red Flash.
“We had to come together,” said Blackmon, who tied Norm Van Lier for 14th on St. Francis’ all-time scoring chart. “We had to clear our minds and make sure we were aggressive on defense, sticking to the principles our coaches gave us. If we can keep doing that, we should be good.”
Switching between man-to-man with Dixon-Conover handing him and a 2-3 zone, St. Francis was able to contain Adam Grant, Bryant’s microwave scorer who netted 20 in the Bulldogs’ 67-63 win over the Flash on Jan. 2. The 1,700-point career scorer finished with just 10 points, eight under his season average, and was forced into four turnovers while going 2 of 10 from 3-point range.
“Any team in America wants to make the best players work for anything they get. We wanted to make sure that his shots were contested,” Krimmel said. “Our ability to execute on offense and understanding to get back in transition to set our defense was important. He’s such a talented kid, but our guys were locked in.”
Thompson found open space in the midrange late in the first half to hit a turnaround jumper and a floater, enabling St. Francis to take a 40-31 lead into the intermission. Braxton was 6 of 8 from the field for 14 points over the first 20 minutes.
The Red Flash raced out to an 11-point lead less than 8 minutes into the contest as the backcourt of Braxton, Blackmon and Dixon-Conover combined to make seven of their first nine shots.
St. Francis led for all but 2:27 of the first half and limited Grant to five points on five field goal attempts.
“You’re going to have to weather a run at some point, but I thought our guys did a good job of not panicking,” Krimmel said. “We did a good job of executing when we needed to execute and getting the shots that we needed to get.”
The Red Flash are off until Thursday, when they begin a three-game road trip that will take them to Sacred Heart, Wagner and Mount St. Mary’s.
