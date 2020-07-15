KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced the 2019-20 NABC Honors Court, recognizing more than 1,350 men’s collegiate basketball student-athletes who excelled in academics during the past season.
Four members of the St. Francis men’s basketball team, redshirt senior Scott Meredith (Master of Business Administration, 4.0 GPA), seniors Keith Braxton (accounting/finance, 3.246) and Deivydas Kuzavas (finance/accounting, 3.637) and junior Dan Henry (criminal justice, 3.378) earned spots on the NABC Honors Court.
In order to be named to the Honors Court, a student-athletes must meet a high standard of academic criteria. The qualifications are as follows:
• Academically a junior or senior and a varsity player;
• Cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.2 or higher at the conclusion of the 2019-20 academic year;
• Students must have matriculated at least one year at their current institution;
• Member of a NCAA Division I, II, III, or NAIA Division I or II institution with a NABC members coach.
