LORETTO, Pa. – When Justin Sliwoski got the text, he thought he might be a candidate for “Punk’d” or “Catfish.”
“I didn’t know if it was true or not. I wondered, ‘Is somebody messing around with me?’ ” Sliwoski recounted. “ ‘Am I going to be on social media for getting duped?’ ”
Nope. Sliwoski’s development as a college quarterback is very much real, and so was the message from Archie Manning to invite him to the prestigious Manning Passing Academy over the summer.
The redshirt junior from Greensburg – who once shared the quarterback room with Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett and went into the 2021 season as the St. Francis backup before claiming the job a few games in and turning in a terrific campaign – was talking at Thursday afternoon’s football kickoff luncheon about how hopeful he was that he can use his week in Louisiana with the Mannings and a number of other top signal-callers and coaches in June to lead the Red Flash to contend to a Northeast Conference championship this fall.
Picked third in the NEC preseason poll after coming up five points shy of going undefeated in the conference in 2021, St. Francis begins its schedule on Thursday at Akron of the Mid-American Conference. St. Francis finished 5-6 in 2021 and 4-3 in NEC play.
“The entire week was valuable,” Sliwoski said. “It was a unique experience.”
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Sliwoski is coming off a season in which he ranked fifth in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) with a 162.2 passer efficiency rating. He threw for 254 yards and three touchdowns in the season finale at Central Connecticut State. Six weeks earlier, he passed for 202 yards and three scores in a 55-10 conference drubbing of Long Island at DeGol Field.
A transfer from Pitt who amassed more than 4,000 yards through the air at Hempfield Area High School, Sliwoski wound up with 12 touchdown throws in 2021. He only was picked off one time.
Red Flash coach Chris Villarrial has observed a much more polished, more comfortable Sliwoski in camp, which should be reason for concern for the rest of the Northeast Conference.
“You’ve seen Justin’s leadership abilities," Villarrial said. "You’ve seen him grow and mature. He’s letting his eyes trust what he sees and just letting it happen. You’re also seeing him protect the ball.”
Slowinski said getting a chance to work at the Manning camp was key to his progression as a quarterback.
“Just the little tips and tricks they talked about in our one-on-one games, just different mindsets going into each type of play, it definitely helped me mentally and physically,” Sliwoski said.
As one might expect, getting to work with Super Bowl MVPs Peyton and Eli Manning and their dad, Archie, is pretty exclusive and competitive. Less than 50 college quarterbacks receive the opportunity. This year’s group included Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Alabama’s Bryce Young and Kentucky’s Will Levis, all of whom are considered likely first-round NFL draft picks in 2023.
Sliwoski was one of the initial 24 invitees along with Penn State’s Sean Clifford and Pitt’s Kedon Slovis, and one of just two non-Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) quarterbacks to get asked to travel to Nicholls State to work out from June 23-26.
Sliwoski understood the importance of being focused on the instruction. That didn’t mean he didn’t have a few “geek-out” moments.
“You’re just one of the guys down there," Sliwoski said. "You’re getting to work with the Mannings. You’re getting to know them, interact with them, asking them questions – they have 10 different examples against 10 different teams of a certain play. Then you’re asking the other college quarterbacks what they do. Getting pictures with the campers, getting them on social media. The whole experience is unbelievable.
“Friday night is a competition. All the college quarterbacks are there. The stadium is packed. Then Cooper Manning’s on the mike. He’s got a great sense of humor. It’s your name, ‘You’re Justin Sliwoski, St. Francis University. Take a drop and throw a route.’ You never thought that would be so daunting, but, with all the other college guys, the camera men, it’s something you never dreamed or imagined. Next thing you know, you’re in New Orleans throwing with the best quarterbacks in the country.”
It all started out as a whim.
“I was curious. I’d known guys that had gone before," Sliwoski said. "I just sent a general email, not thinking anything. I was just taking a shot in the dark, honestly. A week later, Archie Manning texts me.”
As a college underclassmen, Sliwoski might get a chance to return to the Big Easy next summer, hopefully with an even more impressive resume and some championship hardware.
“Archie said as long as football goes well and I stay healthy, yeah,” Sliwoski said of being asked back. “I’ve been in contact with him.
“If I had a week I could put on repeat, it would be that week, for sure.”
