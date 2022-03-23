Former St. Francis player and assistant coach Umar Shannon had a front-row seat in witnessing the St. Peter’s men’s basketball team bust plenty of brackets this past weekend.
On Saturday, the Peacocks became just the third No. 15 seed, joining Florida Gulf Coast (2013) and Oral Roberts (2021), in NCAA Division I tournament history to reach the Sweet 16 with a 70-60 triumph over Murray State in Indianapolis.
“The atmosphere on campus was electric,” said Shannon, who is in his first season as an assistant coach at St. Peter’s after spending the previous five campaigns on the staff under St. Francis coach Rob Krimmel. “Everybody was extremely proud of what we were able to accomplish last week.”
St. Peter’s (21-11) will ride a nine-game winning streak when it meets No. 3 seed Purdue (29-7) at 7:09 p.m. Friday in the East Region semifinals. No. 8 seed North Carolina (26-9) is set to face No. 4 seed UCLA (27-7) in the other matchup in Philadelphia, conveniently located just 90 miles from St. Peter’s campus in Jersey City, New Jersey.
“The mindset will remain the same as it was last week,” Shannon said. “It’s another business trip.”
St. Peter’s grabbed the nation’s attention with an 85-79 overtime victory over No. 2 seed and eight-time national champ Kentucky on Thursday night, which caused the shredding of plenty of brackets across the country. It marked the Peacocks’ first NCAA Tournament victory in their fourth appearance.
The program with 2,134 undergraduate students has faced its fair share of adversity this season.
St. Peter’s got off to a 2-5 start and went 28 days without a game (Dec. 18-Jan. 14) because of COVID-19 issues. It had a 12-11 record in mid-January.
St. Peter’s relies on defense as it holds opponents to 62.3 points per game.
In the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) Tournament, St. Peter’s, with six combined players from New Jersey and New York leading the way, defeated Fairfield (77-63), Quinnipiac (64-52) and Monmouth (60-54) to claim the league’s automatic bid.
“This team has shown a ton of resilience throughout the whole year,” Shannon said. “They work very hard and we all felt going into the tournament that we could beat anyone, but it started from the top. Coach (Shaheen) Holloway has done a tremendous job keeping our guys humble, but hungry and playing with confidence.”
Shannon scored over 1,000 career points at St. Francis (2009-13) and Quinnipiac (2013-14).
The 5-foot-11 guard averaged 12.6 points per contest during his career at St. Francis. Shannon completed his collegiate career as a graduate transfer at MAAC member Quinnipiac, averaging 14.3 points per game for the Bobcats.
Following his collegiate career, Shannon signed with KB Besa Peja of the Kosovo SuperLeague, the top league in that nation.
In nine games with the team, Shannon averaged 12.9 points per game while dishing out a team-best 5.4 assists per contest.
As a coach, Shannon revolutionized Red Flash guard play as he helped develop a pair of Northeast Conference Player of the Year honorees. Shannon also evolved a former walk-on, Andre Wolford, into becoming the NEC Most Improved Player award following the 2017-18 season.
He was on the Red Flash staff when the Loretto squad advanced to the NEC Tournament championship game in 2017, 2019 and 2020. The New Jersey native has learned plenty in his short time as a college coach.
“I’ve learned a whole lot from Coach Krimmel, so I’d be here all day answering this question,” Shannon said. “What he and his family did for me as a player and for my family during my five years in Loretto as a coach, I’ll forever be grateful for. It’s bigger than basketball. Coach Krimmel always said, ‘You always want to leave a place better than what you’ve found it.’ That was my mindset in Loretto. I wanted to recruit, develop and have the best players on and off the court not only in the Northeast Conference, but in the country. That’s what I carry with me not only in basketball, but in life in general.”
In only one season, Shannon has grown close with Holloway, now in his fourth campaign leading the Peacocks.
“In just a short time, Coach Holloway has become a big brother/mentor to me,” Shannon said. “He welcomed my family and I to St. Peter’s with open arms. He has navigated his way through the business as an assistant and now as a head coach being himself, and that’s what I respect and admire the most. He played the game at a high level, coaches in the same manner and holds everyone around him to a high standard, so I’ve grown and learned a lot.”
Parity across the college basketball landscape has helped Cinderella stories such as George Mason (2006), Butler (2010, 2011), Virginia Commonwealth (2011), Wichita State (2013) and Loyola Chicago (2018) advance to the Final Four. St. Peter’s is hoping to join their company this weekend with two triumphs in Philadelphia.
“I think timing and preparation plays a huge part in low/mid-major programs finding success in March,” Shannon said. “But also, experience. A lot of teams are finding success at these levels by being older or simply retaining their players year in and year out. I think this is the most underrated way, but winning in March has a lot to do with experience, depth and chemistry on both ends of the floor. If you have guys who have been playing in a system with the same players and with the same coach for 3-4 years, that makes a world of difference.”
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
