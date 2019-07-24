EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey – The St. Francis football team was tagged sixth out of eight teams in the preseason Northeast Conference coaches’ poll and three players earned preseason all-NEC honors as announced by the conference at their annual social media day.
Duquesne was picked first, followed by Sacred Heart, Central Connecticut State, Wagner and Bryant, in order, to round out the top five. Duquesne and Sacred Heart shared last year’s conference title.
A trio of seniors, offensive lineman Christian Eubanks, linebacker Da’Jon Lee and safety/return man Nick Rinella all took home preseason all-conference honors.
Eubanks helped to anchor the Red Flash offensive line that allowed just 19 sacks last season. The Columbus, Ohio native made every start for the Red Flash in 2018 and showed off his versatility, seeing time at both tackle and guard.
Lee was the FCS statistical leader in forced fumbles last season, popping six balls free in 2018. The rising senior was second on the team in tackles with 63 and amongst the NEC’s and FCS’ leaders in tackles for loss (19.5) and sacks (8.0), both team highs.
Rinella was a jack-of-all-trades last season for the Red Flash, leading them in all-purpose yards with 895 last season. He led the NEC and was top 10 in the FCS in punt returns, averaging nearly 12 yards per return.
Rinella set the school record with over 140 punt return yards against West Virginia Wesleyan and was the only player in the FCS to lead his team in tackles, return yards and rushing yards in the win over Bryant.
As a team, the Red Flash return 11 starters from 2018, five on offense and six on defense. The offense will have a new look with Richland graduate Marco Pecora taking over as offensive coordinator and the graduation of quarterback Bear Fenimore.
The defense brings back six starters to a unit that ranked top 10 against the pass and top 20 against the run. Reigning NEC Rookie of the Year Jalen Brown returns to a run-stuffing front line while Lee and Rinella help anchor the linebackers and secondary, respectfully.
Saint Francis breaks camp on Aug. 1 in preparation of the 2019 season opener at Lehigh on Aug. 31. After a Week 2 game at James Madison, the Red Flash home opener is set for noon on Sept. 14 as they welcome Merrimack to DeGol Field.
