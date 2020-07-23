EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The Northeast Conference released the preseason coaches' poll and all-NEC team on Thursday at the annual media day. The St. Francis football team was picked to finish fourth as defending champion Central Connecticut State was a unanimous choice to repeat this season.
Following Central Connecticut State in the NEC pecking order are Duquesne, Sacred Heart, St. Francis, Wagner, Bryant and Long Island. Merrimack was not included in the poll. The Warriors will not gain postseason eligibility until 2023.
Five upperclassmen in junior defensive back Dorian Jackson, redshirt juniors quarterback Jason Brown, wide receiver E.J. Jenkins, defensive lineman James Watkins and senior defensive back Martin Foray Jr. were selected to the preseason all-NEC team.
Jackson returns in 2020 after garnering all-NEC first-team honors last season, being one of two Red Flash defensive players to do so. He also was named all-ECAC first team and was an honorable mention for the FCS Sophomore All-American team. Jackson led the conference with 16 pass breakups, his total also setting a new school record. He recorded a pass breakup in eight different games, registering a career-high six PBU's in the Oct. 12 game against Robert Morris.
Brown received all-NEC second-team recognition last season after setting the single-season school records for passing yards (3,084), passing touchdowns (28) and quarterback rating (145.16) as well as matching the conference's TD record. His 3,084 passing yards ranks third in NEC history. Brown set a single-game school record with five touchdowns in the season-finale win against Delaware State. He also earned STATS FCS Sophomore Honorable Mention as he put up the best quarterback rating in school history (145.16) and led the conference in passing yards per game (260.1).
Jenkins joined former high school teammate Brown on the 2019 all-NEC second-team as Jenkins set a school record of his own, totaling 13 touchdown receptions throughout the season. Those 13 scores are tied for fifth all-time in FCS. He was a consistent threat as he caught a TD in 10 different games and also tied the single-game school record with three touchdown catches in a 42-8 win against Wagner on Nov. 16. Jenkins led the Red Flash, averaging 19.97 yards per catch and ranked fourth in the league with 779 yards on the season. He also led the conference in yards per catch.
Watkins also was named to the all-NEC second team last season as he anchored the St. Francis defensive line. He recorded 11.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks to rank third on the team in both categories. The Red Flash defensive line was second in the NEC and 15th in FCS in run defense, allowing just 115 yards per game on the ground. The St. Francis defensive line also ranked second in the conference in sacks (34) and led the league in tackles for loss per game (8.4).
Foray Jr. finished the 2019 season with 77 tackles to rank second on the St. Francis defense. Against James Madison on Sept. 7, he recorded a career-high 13 tackles. He totaled 6.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and nine pass breakups as he split time between the secondary and linebacker spots in 2019.
