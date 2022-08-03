St. Francis University football players Donnell Brown, Seth Osborne and Alex Schmoke were selected to the Northeast Conference preseason team on Wednesday during its annual media day.
The Red Flash were also voted third in the NEC preseason coaches' poll.
Schmoke, a redshirt sophomore, was a HERO Sports freshman All-America and NEC first-team selection in 2021. His 88.2 field goal percentage ranked seventh in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) and his 15 total field goals made was third in single-season program history. Schmoke had a conference-high 70 points scored and a season-long field goal of 47 yards. On Nov. 13, he tied a single-game program record with five converted field goals.
Brown, a redshirt sophomore, was an NEC second-team selection in 2021 after he ranked tied for second in the conference with four solo sacks and seventh with five total. He had a team-leading 8.5 tackles for loss, six quarterback hurries, was fifth with 46 total tackles and added one forced fumble.
Osborne, a redshirt junior, was an NEC second-team selection in 2021. He led an offensive line that allowed a conference third-fewest 23 sacks. He also guided two 100-plus rushing games to two separate running backs.
The third-place ranking in the preseason poll is St. Francis' highest since being selected second in 2017.
Reigning NEC champion Sacred Heart was selected first with five first-place votes, followed by Duquesne with three first-place votes. Central Connecticut State, Merrimack, Long Island, Wagner and Stonehill followed St. Francis in the poll in that order.
The Red Flash enter 2022 after they finished 5-6 overall and 4-3 in the conference during the 2021 season. St. Francis lost its three conference games by a combined five points – 18-17 against Bryant, 14-13 against Sacred Heart and 24-21 against Central Connecticut State.
St. Francis' 4-3 conference record was the third time it was above .500 in conference play since its inaugural season in 1996. The Red Flash had four seasons at .500 and had a program-best 5-1 record in their 2016 NEC title-winning season.
St. Francis is set to open the 2022 campaign on Sept. 1 at Akron.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.