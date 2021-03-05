SOMERSET, N.J. – St. Francis senior Ramiir Dixon-Conover earned third-team all-conference honors, and freshman Maxwell Land captured a spot on the NEC’s all-rookie team.
Dixon-Conover was one of the NEC’s most improved players in the 2020-21 season, as the senior guard ranked 10th in the league in scoring (15.5 ppg), second in assists (4.4 apg) and second in steals (1.9 spg.) The New Jersey native added 5.6 rebounds per game and scored in double figures in 15 of his 18 contests.
Land averaged 8.9 points per game in 17 contests. The guard from Cincinnati added 4.2 rebounds per contest and tallied nine games of 10 or more points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc.
