LORETTO – St. Francis University football fans finally got to see what all the buzz was about concerning Makai Jackson, and, on one play at the beginning of the second quarter, the 6-foot, 190-pound freshman wide receiver introduced himself.
The routine pass over the middle that Jackson turned into a 29-yard touchdown highlighted St. Francis' 19-point flurry to begin the game as the Red Flash – playing the first of three home games this season – moved above .500 with a 39-13 Northeast Conference win against visiting Central Connecticut State at a rainy DeGol Field on Saturday afternoon.
“This is a good steppingstone of where we’re at and what we have yet to go up against,” Red Flash redshirt sophomore receiver Dawson Snyder said after making his home debut as a starter before about 30 friends and family from Somerset County.
St. Francis snapped a four-game losing skid against the Blue Devils. The Red Flash are on their first three-game winning streak since 2016.
“We needed this. We needed this,” St. Francis coach Chris Villarrial said. “I think it’s a testament to the coaching staff and the leadership. Last year, we got humbled and the guys didn’t like it, and they’re fighting. The leadership’s been great.”
The Red Flash (3-2, 2-0 NEC) were leading 5-0 in the opening minute of the second quarter when Cole Doyle found Jackson on a seemingly innocent crossing pattern on second-and-12. Jackson, however, with malicious intent, broke a tackle at the sticks to convert the first down and kept going.
Jackson then skated past the rest of the Central Connecticut State secondary and knifed into the end zone for his fifth touchdown of the year.
“See, I thought was going to get leveled,” Jackson said. “I thought someone was going to drop me, but I stayed up.”
Other than the electrifying touchdown, it was a modest day for the true freshman from Harry S. Truman High School just outside Philadelphia: four receptions and a 6-yard run. For the season, Jackson has 28 receptions and has won three NEC rookie of the week awards.
The Red Flash were his only scholarship offer, so the young man whose motto is “stick to the plan” didn’t have any big expectations for this fall.
“I didn’t expect to see much of the field, maybe get redshirted and develop more. I wasn’t expecting this much. Just keep your head down, grinding and keep the faith,” Jackson said.
Another true freshman Red Flash wideout, Elijah Sarratt also came up big, catching four passes for 50 yards, including a 6-yard touchdown from Doyle in the fourth quarter. He also returned free kick 33 yards.
Berlin’s Snyder, who went to Shanksville-Stonycreek and played scholastic football at Shade, had a memorable first home start, setting up the Alex Schmoke 34-yard field goal that opened the scoring 4:03 into the contest after coming back and leaping for a 28-yard catch from Justin Sliwoski.
“It felt good. I wish the weather was a little bit nicer but it was a great atmosphere. We stuck to the game plan and did everything (we needed),” Snyder said.
The St. Francis defense turned in its second strong performance in three weeks by holding Central Connecticut State (0-5, 0-2 NEC) to one offensive touchdown. The Red Flash came up with three takeaways, limiting the Blue Devils to 266 yards.
“We’re getting better every week,” said end Donnell Brown, who made two tackles for loss and also registered two quarterback hurries. “It’s a new era. We have to stick to our principles. We can’t get too high. I know winning feels good, but losing doesn’t feel good. We’ve got to keep that pedal pushing.”
The most impressive drive of the first half came in the middle of the second quarter and put the Red Flash up 19-0, going 74 yards on eight plays after holding Central Connecticut State on downs. It started when Damon Horton found a seam on a quick swing pass from Sliwoski and took it 47 yards to the Central Connecticut State 27.
Runs by Jordan Jackson, Sarratt and Horton moved it to the 1. Then Lovell Armstead went untouched around right end with 5:15 left in the second quarter.
After Schmoke’s field goal, the team’s exchanged punts before the Red Flash were on the board again when the snap from the 27 flew over Central Connecticut State punter Aidan Clark’s head and threw the end zone for a safety that made it 5-0.
Central Connecticut State had a chance to get back into the game at the end of the first half after Luquay Washington returned an interception of Doyle 47 yards for a touchdown and the Blue Devils held St. Francis three-and-out. Travell Cook, though, mitigated the damage with a spectacular diving interception.
