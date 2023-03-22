LORETTO, Pa. – Mekenzie Saban no longer is at third base. Jordan Frank and Lindsay Ward aren’t suiting up at Red Flash Softball Field anymore, either.
To hear their former St. Francis University teammates such as Olivia Ulam, though, those players still are with the Red Flash in spirit.
“They’ve been really good role models in holding the standard high, holding all of us accountable,” Ulam said. “Keeping those standards is what’s keeping us going.”
Intangibles are nice, but replacing those three big bats is another matter entirely. It showed as St. Francis struggled at the plate in their early season schedule down south and the reason the Red Flash figured to turn to veteran pitchers Rachel Marsden and Grace Vesco to be the foundation early.
The Red Flash looked right at home once they played in Loretto, though. St. Francis hit what is believed to be a team- record six home runs on Tuesday morning to complete a dominating series sweep of Northeast Conference newcomer Stonehill, 16-0, as it began its quest for an unprecedented sixth straight NEC championship.
“It was a good momentum-builder for us. A lot of girls got an opportunity to hit and to field,” Marsden, the reigning NEC pitcher of the year and the top two-way player in the league, said. “The strength of this team now is the combination of pitching and hitting. We’re a two-front team.”
Ironically, Marsden, the 2022 team leader with 13 home runs who already has four this season, didn’t get into the home-run party as the Red Flash dispatched the Skyhawks by the eight-run rule for the third game in a row. Ulam went deep twice – the first a laser that quickly cleared the left-center fence with room to spare. Jordan Pietrzykoski provided the coup de grace with a towering third-inning grand slam for her first of the year.
“It definitely felt good to hit those two, especially the first one,” said Ulam, the all-NEC sophomore from Canon- McMillan High School. “This preseason’s been a little tough for me, but I think I’m adjusting well.”
Freshmen Madelyn Wilson, Savannah Nash and Tessa Thompson also went deep as St. Francis scored 12 times over the second and third frames and the game ended after the Skyhawks were retired in the top of the fifth. Marsden and Marissa Frederick combined on a two-hitter.
St. Francis outscored Stonehill 35-1 in the series. The Red Flash improved to 11-15 after a rough southern swing to start the season, although one that did include a win against Michigan State.
“I think it was good for a lot of our players who were struggling when we played some Power Five teams. We’ve been struggling both offensively and defensively and in the circle. I think it was good to have a little confidence,” St. Francis coach Jessica O’Donnell said. “Before the season, I definitely thought Grace and Rachel were going to have to carry the load. After we started to get some games and some weekends under our belt, we actually started to outhit.
“We outhit Virginia. We out-hit USF (South Florida). We outhit a lot of our opponents, but you’re playing top teams in the country, their offense.
“I think we have a young team that’s set into where they’re supposed to be at this time. They’re quickly learning what the expectation is.”
Stonehill obviously isn’t the best barometer for St. Francis.
The Skyhawks are new to Division I and haven’t won a game yet, only scoring eight runs against admittedly some good competition.
A better gauge will be this weekend when the Red Flash travel to New York to face archrival Long Island. The Sharks were runners-up in the NEC preseason poll (St. Francis was the unanimous top choice).
The teams are a combined 5-0 in early conference action.
“We have a target on our back,” O’Donnell said. “We always have and we always will.
“I don’t expect any game or any series to be easy or to be a done deal. It’s going to be a challenge.
“They’re coming out for us.”
The recent showings, though, are encouraging. O’Donnell said Ohio freshman Brianna Sawyers came to her a couple of weeks ago to express doubts about taking over for Saban – the face of St. Francis and probably even Northeast Conference softball – as third baseman and leadoff hitter.
Sawyers, though, hit her first college home run on Monday and went a Saban-like 2-for-2 with her fifth double and three runs on Tuesday to raise her OPS to .707. She sounds a lot more confident now.
“I think I’m settling in pretty well,” Sawyers said. “I know I have big shoes to fill, but I feel that has pushed me to work harder to fill those shoes. I want to be like Mekenzie and accomplish all that she did, but I also want to do more. By the time I’m a junior, I want to be the best of the best.”
The message is clear: The NEC might be coming for St. Francis, but the Red Flash don’t play to be going anywhere.
Marsden, Vesco, Ashley Wruble and Lauren Aubry even have announced intentions to return for 2024.
“We’re not where we want to be yet, but I’m really confident in this team,” Marsden said.
“We have room to improve, but we’re going to get there and be there in May.”
