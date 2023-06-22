Former St. Francis University softball coach Jessica O'Donnell has been hired for the same job at Kent State University.
O'Donnell is the seventh softball coach in Kent State program history. She mentored the Red Flash for five seasons (2019-23), leading the team to a 137-101 overall record and a 67-18 mark in Northeast Conference play. O'Donnell guided the Loretto program to three NEC tournament titles and NCAA berths in 2019, 2021 and 2022 along with regular season titles in her past three seasons at the helm. She coached one NEC player of the year (Mackenzie Saban, 2021), two NEC pitchers of the year (Grace Vesco, 2021 and Rachel Marsden, 2022) and 23 all-conference selections (16 first team, seven second team).
"Through her extraordinary efforts, Coach O'Donnell elevated St. Francis University softball into one of the premier programs in all of Division I," St. Francis Athletic Director James Downer said. "She brought our department national recognition, numerous accolades and an impressive string of conference championships which only further cemented our standing as a softball powerhouse. We wish Jess the best of success moving forward and cannot thank her enough for her countless contributions and above all her leadership as she takes on a new opportunity."
A national search for the 13th head coach in softball program history will begin immediately.
"The softball program stands on a solid foundation, one that resonates with tradition and success," Downer said.
"I am thrilled to welcome coach Jessica O'Donnell and her family to Kent State," Kent State Athletic Director Randale L. Richmond said. "Coach O'Donnell has a proven track record of continued success at the Division I level on the field, in the classroom and in the community. I am excited for the future of Kent State softball as we continue to graduate student-athletes, boldly prepared for life after sport and win championships."
O'Donnell brings 12 years of coaching experience with her to Kent State, including the last five as head coach of the Saint Francis University Red Flash in Loretto, Pennsylvania. She has had tremendous success at Saint Francis, leading the Red Flash to three Northeast Conference (NEC) regular season and tournament titles. In five seasons, she led the Red Flash to two 40-plus win seasons and won over 78 percent of her conference games.
"To say that I am excited is an understatement," O'Donnell said. "I cannot wait to hit the ground running with these passionate and talented student-athletes at Kent State. I am looking forward to working with these student-athletes who are hungry for championships and are eager to get better every day. Kent State is in a great position to win and I cannot wait to build something special. I would be remised if I didn't mention my sincere gratitude to the student-athletes, alumni and administration at St. Francis. Over the last five years, we accomplished so much together, and I am very grateful for the program that we built together."
O'Donnell also was an assistant coach at Villanova, Francis Marion and the Community College of Baltimore.
She will take over for Eric Oakley, who led the Golden Flashes for eight seasons. Oakley guided Kent State to 201 victories. In 2023, the squad went 18-31 overall and 13-14 in the Mid-American Conference.
