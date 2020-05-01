BRIDGEPORT – St. Francis senior central defender Erin O’Neill became just the second player in program history to earn ACWPC (Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches) All-American honors, landing on the organization’s Division I Honorable Mention Team.
“We are very proud of Erin,” said St. Francis coach Jay O’Neil. “Her hard work and leadership have helped shape the culture of this young program. It is a great honor that is well-deserved.”
A four-year starter and 2020 team captain, O’Neill recorded eight goals and 13 steals before the season was cut short due to the coronavirus.
She will finish her career as the program’s all-time leader in steals with 97 over her four seasons.
O’Neill joins Marialena Seletopoulou as the only other All-American. Seletopoulou earned honorable-mention accolades at the conclusion of the 2018 season.
With O’Neill’s presence anchoring the defense, St. Francis recorded a 6-13 record in 2020.
The All-America honors are divided into eight-member (seven field players, one goalie) first, second and third teams with 62 athletes collecting honorable-mention notice as a total of 32 institutions garnered at least one selection on the 2020 edition of the Division I team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.