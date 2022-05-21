BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech’s Keely Rochard struck out 17 St. Francis batters while allowing just two base runners in a no-hit performance as the Hokies topped the Red Flash 4-0 on Friday in the first game of the Blacksburg Regional.
Offensively, Virginia Tech was paced by freshman Bre Peck, who went 2-for-3 with a double. Sophomore Cameron Fagan was 1-for-3 with a double and a walk. Junior
Kelsey Bennett also contributed for the Hokies, adding an RBI.
St. Francis hurler Rachel Marsden went six innings and allowed four runs (two earned) on eight hits with five walks and one strikeout.
Mekenzie Saban was hit by a pitch and Jordan Pietrzykoski drew a walk in the seventh inning to produce St. Francis’ baserunners.
“Virginia Tech is really tough. We knew that going into this game. We knew that Rochard was going to be tough,” St. Francis coach Jessica O’Donnell said. “I thought Rachel pitched a phenomenal game. I’m just really proud of Rachel and the team defensively. I thought we played pretty well. We played a lot better than we have in the past going into the first game. I was proud of the way we showed up and how Rachel pitched. We have to do a better job hitting but other than that, we played a really good game.”
St. Francis will face Miami (Ohio) at 5:30 p.m. in an elimination-round game. The Redhawks fell 15-1 to Kentucky in Friday’s second game in Blacksburg. The winner of the St. Francis-Miami clash will face the loser of the Virginia Tech-Kentucky winners’-bracket game, which is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.
