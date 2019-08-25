LORETTO – St. Francis coach Chris Villarrial announced his four captains for the 2019 season ahead of Saturday’s season opener at Lehigh.
Redshirt senior right guard Christian Eubanks, senior outside linebacker Da’Jon Lee, senior free safety Nick Rinella and redshirt sophomore quarterback Jason Brown were selected as the leadership quartet by their teammates.
“Our team has adopted the mantra ‘FLASH’ which stands for family, leadership, accountability, service and honor,” said Villarrial.
“These four men have embraced these values and were selected by their peers to represent our group as team captains.”
Eubanks, Lee and Rinella are returning all-conference selections.
Eubanks earned second-team honors last season and Lee and Rinella were first-team selections and preseason All-Americans.
Brown has had an impressive fall camp to earn the leg up on the starting quarterback position heading into the opener.
Captains were selected by the team’s coaches and players.
