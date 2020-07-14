LORETTO – St. Francis University announced James Downer has been hired as the school's director of athletics. Downer joins the Red Flash after spending the past three years at Eastern Kentucky University, where he served as the school's senior associate athletics director.
"Continuing a path of excellence is a priority for St. Francis University," said St. Francis University President Fr. Malachi Van Tassell, T.O.R. "I am thrilled that James will be joining our community as his depth of expertise in athletics administration will provide strong value in reaching our goals."
Over his three-year tenure at Eastern Kentucky beginning in 2017, Downer served as the sport administrator for football and men's basketball and supervised several departments including compliance, media relations, ticket operations, marketing and development. Downer additionally oversaw football and men's basketball scheduling and played pivotal roles in several coaching hires, secured athletic department contracts with Adidas, Learfield/IMG College and launched the EKUSports Mobile App.
Downer began his collegiate athletic career at the University of Central Oklahoma. He held senior level administrator roles at Nicholls State University and Presbyterian College.
"James' leadership approach is a natural fit to enhance the athletic and academic success we expect," said Fr. Malachi. "Not only will he bring a strong focus on student-athlete well-being, but he will further the reputation of competitive success for which we are known."
"I am honored to join St. Francis University as its new director of athletics and grateful to Fr. Malachi, Dr. Montecalvo and the search committee for entrusting me with this critical role," said Downer. "This is a tremendous opportunity to join a university with a legacy of success and a profound commitment to intercollegiate athletics."
St. Francis University is the oldest Catholic-Franciscan college in the United States. Downer will step into a role with high expectations to build on the school's athletic history. He will oversee 23 NCAA Division I athletic teams and work to make sure the mission of athletics works in concert with the mission of the university.
"Our priority at St. Francis will be to provide the optimal student-athlete experience across all athletic programs while regularly competing for championships, setting academic achievements in the classroom and increasing our community engagement initiatives," said Downer. "My family and I are extremely excited to join the Red Flash family and are eager to make a positive impact on St. Francis University."
Downer succeeds Erika Renwick, who served as the interim director of athletics. Fr. Malachi said her leadership demonstrated the true meaning of service.
"During this period of transition, Erika's knowledge and leadership has been valuable to not only the athletic department, but the entire institution," said Fr. Malachi. "Her time and talents are a true gift to the Red Flash community."
A native of Springfield, Illinois, Downer graduated from Millsaps College in 2002 where he played baseball. He received his master's degree from the University of Oklahoma. James and his wife, Erin, have two sons, Max and Caden.
