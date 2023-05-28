JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – St. Francis University senior Madeline Murphy finished 39th in the triple jump during the NCAA Division I East Preliminary Round on Saturday evening.
Murphy’s mark of 12.28 meters allowed the Bishop Carroll Catholic graduate to move up six places from her qualifying spot as the meet’s 45th seed.
Murphy concludes a career at St. Francis during which she claimed and broke her own program records in all of the horizontal jumps – indoor long jump, outdoor long jump, indoor triple jump and outdoor triple jump.
Murphy was also part of three Northeast Conference outdoor team championships, helping the Red Flash to the past three title. She also took home individual crowns in the past two outdoor triple jumps, along with titles in this year’s indoor long jump, indoor triple jump and outdoor triple jump.
