LORETTO – Maddie Murphy thought her performance might have been good enough to achieve one of her longtime goals. She just had to wait now to find out.
And wait she did, for almost two weeks, piling up the visits to and refreshing a website over and over until her hopes were confirmed.
“I checked in a lot – every day, multiple times,” said Murphy, a senior at St. Francis University. “Then I called my parents and my family. When I told them I made it, they were all excited. My parents actually are going to make the trip down (to watch me compete).”
The triple jump is an event done in stages, and Murphy’s tremendous track and field career itself will be hitting that next stage this week when she’s in action at the NCAA East Preliminaries at North Florida’s Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville. The event runs from through Saturday.
Murphy’s event will be contested on Saturday.
The Cresson native and Bishop Carroll Catholic High School product will be endeavoring for one of the top 48 results between the two preliminary meets, which would earn her the chance to jump again at Texas in June. Just getting this far, though, has validated years of work honing the event.
“This has been a goal of mine,” Murphy said. “To make it for my last year of track and field is really awesome.”
Murphy is one of two Red Flash to make it this far, joined by hurdler Ardonntrell Williams. Murphys is the first St. Francis woman to qualify for the NCAA prelims since 2021, when Sarah Phelan went.
Somerset’s Nick Hyde also qualified that year on the men’s side.
“She’s made a lot of progress over the past year. She’s put about a foot onto her triple jump (personal record). It’s been a consistent development,” St. Francis coach Doug Hoover said of Murphy. “She’s strong and she’s fast. And there are some athletes in the horizontal jumps that can’t get out of their own way in finding the takeoff board (so they end up fouling). She’s been really consistent about not overthinking things on the runway, finding the board and getting marks.
“She gets excited when she does well, but she’s pretty even-keeled even when she doesn’t. This is the most competitive meet she’s ever been in, but I have no doubt she’s going to get into tunnel vision and have a good competition.”
Murphy put her best foot forward to punch a ticket to the regional meet when she leaped 12.69 meters – 41 feet, 7.75 inches – at the Northeast Conference championships on May 7 at Merrimack College in her final attempt. She’d already won the event when her sixth turn came up with a jump a foot longer than anyone else’s.
Murphy’s final distance not only was a personal-best that broke her own Red Flash record, it broke an NEC meet mark that had been around since 1996, helping earn her the most valuable performer award.
“In the jump, I can kind of tell if it’s a good or a bad one. In the pit, as I’m get out of the sand, I can kind of see how far into the pit I am. I have a sense whether it’s a good jump, but I never know if it’s a record-breaking one,” Murphy said.
The daughter of Heidi and Jim Murphy, Murphy, a biology major, burst onto the scene as a high school freshman when she made the medal stand in the triple at the PIAA meet.
Three years later, she was the state Class 2A gold medalist.
“At Bishop Carroll, we had no one in the triple jump. We needed someone, and I kind of just got thrown in by my coaches. Obviously, I’m very grateful because it really paid off. I really like the technical aspect of it,” Murphy said. “The first time I hit 40 feet, which was last year, I knew I could be better than this. Just reaching that number was really helpful.”
It probably will require another personal-best to reach the rarified air of the national finals, but Murphy can take pride in the fact that she’s put herself in this position, and she’s come through before.
“I’d love to PR, but, even if I don’t, I’m still really happy that I qualified,” Murphy said. “I’m really happy that I made it.”
