LORETTO, Pa. – Maddie Murphy won’t be competing at this week’s NCAA Division I East Preliminary track and field meet at the University of Indiana. That’s all right with the St. Francis University jumper and 2019 PIAA Class 2A gold medalist from Bishop Carroll Catholic High School.
“I can’t really be upset,” Murphy said. “Next year, that obviously will be the goal, to make it.”
The rising senior who decided to go to college right up the road from her Cresson home seems right on target.
She’s approached her athletic career much like she approaches her specialty event, the triple jump: in stages. A banner 2022 campaign has put her in position to make a big leap forward – pun intended – next season.
“She’s really improved the technical aspects,” Red Flash coach Doug Hoover said. “She takes care of the details in terms of her lifestyle and the few hours a day that she’s at practice. She’s very serious about what she does. She’s a sponge in terms of internalizing advice she’s given. She’s not too hard on herself when it comes to subpar performances, which she has very few.
“For her, a word that comes to mind is consistency.”
Murphy finished this season as St. Francis’ outdoor record holder in both the triple jump (12.47 meters) and the long jump (5.84) and also holds the program’s indoor triple jump mark. She was the Northeast Conference’s outdoor gold medalist in the triple jump and the runner-up in the long and earned all-east honors as a result of her fifth-place finish in the triple at the IC4A/ECAC at William & Mary on May 13-15.
Murphy’s triple jump wasn’t her best performance of the season, but it was over 40 feet, meeting a personal benchmark of hers to affirm she’s on the right path.
“I wanted to hit 40 feet (coming into the season). I feel that’s a big mark,” Murphy said. “When you can hit that or over 12 meters consistently, that’s, at the meets we go to, very competitive. I feel with the training I received from my coach, that helped me to achieve my goal.”
When Murphy won PIAA gold in the triple jump in 2019 with a distance of 37 feet, 10 3/4 inches as a high school senior, it was the culmination of a progression. She medaled all four years in the event, improving on her distance at the state meet each time until she finally broke the 37-foot mark as a senior.
The daughter of James and Heidi Murphy, she got her start in the sport when she joined the Mountain Top Track and Field Club as a first-grader as a sprinter and long jumper after watching her cousins compete.
Murphy already was a star athlete when she stepped onto the playing stage as a Bishop Carroll freshman. In addition to her success in track and field, she was twice all-state in volleyball.
She’d been considered perhaps the next big thing in Bishop Carroll girls’ basketball before giving it up as a sophomore to concentrate on her other two sports.
“I kind of realized my parents were like, ‘It’s hard to do all three. If you’re going to do one in college, we have to pick.’ Then I found out track had indoor,” Murphy said. “I was placing in states since my freshman year and I felt I had better opportunities in track and field.”
It took Murphy some consideration before she eventually decided to go out for Mountain Top. She said she was a nervous child and even then was unsure about making big decisions.
Anxiousness still is part of her life, but it’s something she’s always learning to get a better grip on.
“One of my teammates this year was, ‘You just need to trust in your training.’ That helped me so much, especially at the conference meet. I was in second place until my last jump,” Murphy said. “She was there to watch me and my teammate jump. She said, ‘You just have to relax. Trust in your training. You know what you’re doing.’ ”
Murphy turned down offers from Towson and Youngstown State to stay close to home at St. Francis, where she’s a biology major.
“I love it, being so close to my family," Murphy said. "They’ve supported me my whole life. They come to every single meet. To be able to see them on the weekends is so nice and honestly helps me.”
When she has free time from her internship this summer with Cook Medical in Vandergrift, Murphy is going to focus her training on improving her footwork to take that next step toward an NCAA berth.
“Track has taught me so much," Murphy said. "I love that it’s a team sport, but also individual. It’s on you, but you’re helping the bigger part.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.