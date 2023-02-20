NEW YORK – The St. Francis University men's indoor track and field team took third with 84 points, while the women placed fifth with 69.5 points at the Northeast Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships at Ocean Breeze Park in Staten Island, New York over the weekend.
Bishop Carroll Catholic graduate and St. Francis senior Madeline Murphy took home a new triple jump school record, two gold medals and the NEC's most outstanding field performer in the jumps.
Murphy cleared 12 meters in the triple jump to win the event and improve her school record by 0.07 meters. This is the second time this season the senior broke her own record. The Cresson native also won the long jump with a mark of 5.63 meters.
On the men's side, Somerset product Nickolas Hyde won the shot put with a toss of 16.99 meters to defend his NEC indoor title and Bryce Baker posted the best time in the 60-meter dash (6.91 seconds).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.