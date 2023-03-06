LORETTO, Pa. – St. Francis University's Aaliyah Moore was named to the Northeast Conference second team and Semaya Turner earned a spot on the all-rookie team as announced by the league on Monday.
Moore led the NEC with 9.8 rebounds per game that ranks 27th in NCAA Division I. She is two rebounds ahead of Central Connecticut State's Lara Rohkolh. She led St. Francis with 10.3 points per game and averaged an NEC 14th-ranked 11.7 per game during conference play.
The Milwaukee, Wisconsin, native recorded 13 double-digit point and double-digit rebounding games this season. She recorded eight double-doubles and four in the past five games of the season. During that stretch, she averaged 12.3 points and 12.6 rebounds per game. She had a career-high 19 points in the regular-season finale against Wagner and had a career-high 18 rebounds on Dec. 30 against Hartford.
Turner ranked third in the NEC amongst freshmen with 8.0 points per game and raised her total to 9.6 during conference play. Her point total was second on St. Francis despite playing the sixth-most minutes per game (21.4). She was one of three Red Flash players this season with double-digit steals (19) and blocks (10).
The Rockaway, New Jersey, native recorded seven double-digit scoring games this season, which all came during conference play. She recorded her only double-double of the season with a career-high 20 points and 15 rebounds on Feb. 18 against Long Island. She averaged 15 points per game in the final five games of the regular season and raised her season average 1.9 per game during that stretch.
Moore becomes the 14th NEC second-team selection in program history, while Turner is the 17th all-rookie team pick. The last player to achieve each selection was Jess Kovatch during her freshman season in 2016. Moore and Turner are the fourth and fifth all-NEC selections under coach Keila Whittington.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.