The St. Francis men's basketball program has paused team-related activities due to a positive case of COVID-19.
Saturday's game at St. Bonaventure was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test among the Red Flash's Tier 1 personnel.
The health and safety of the St. Francis community remains paramount as St. Francis athletics continues to follow university, local, state and national guidelines in response to COVID-19.
The Northeast Conference series against Fairleigh Dickinson, originally scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, has been postponed and rescheduled for Jan. 26 and 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.