St. Francis logo

The St. Francis men's basketball program has paused team-related activities due to a positive case of COVID-19.

Saturday's game at St. Bonaventure was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test among the Red Flash's Tier 1 personnel.

The health and safety of the St. Francis community remains paramount as St. Francis athletics continues to follow university, local, state and national guidelines in response to COVID-19.

The Northeast Conference series against Fairleigh Dickinson, originally scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, has been postponed and rescheduled for Jan. 26 and 27.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you