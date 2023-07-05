LORETTO, Pa. – St. Francis University men’s basketball coach Rob Krimmel has announced his 2023-24 recruiting class.
Eight signees and two walk-ons have been added to a roster that returns seven players from the 2022-23 season. Sophomore transfer Chris Moncrief (6-foot-6 guard, Evansville) joins freshmen Braylen Blue (6-5 guard; Sun Prairie, Wisconsin), Aidan Harris (6-7 forward; Annapolis, Maryland), Carlos Lopez Jr. (6-2 guard; Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey), Aaron Humphrey Jr. (6-7 forward; Indianapolis), Bobby Rosenberger III (6-5 guard; Quakertown), Aaron “Ace” Talbert (6-0 guard; Wyandanch, New York) and Eli Wilborn (6-8 forward; Middletown, Connecticut) as signed players for 2023-24.
Freshmen Blaze Angellotti (6-4 guard; Bald Eagle Area) and Ryen Gresko (5-11 guard; Penns Manor) also join the Red Flash as walk-ons this season.
In 2022-23, the Red Flash finished in third place in the Northeast Conference. Sophomores Cam Gregory, Gestin Liberis, Wisler Sanon II and Miles Webb, along with junior walk-on Brendan Scanlon and sophomore walk-ons Daric Danchanko (Central Cambria) and Keshawn McNeill return to make up the current 17-player roster.
