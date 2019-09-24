LORETTO – The St. Francis men’s soccer team closed non-conference play with a 2-1 win over Duquesne (6-1-1) on Tuesday at Stokes Soccerplex.
“Duquesne has an excellent program and they are having a great season,” St. Francis coach Frank Olszewskisaid. “It was a difficult game from the beginning. It’s good to get in these situations before you begin conference play because you are going to have battles like that. They threw everything they could at us.”
St. Francis (3-3) bounced back after allowing a goal in the 14th minute to score two straight and hand the Dukes their first loss of the season.
Brandon Ott’s free kick from long range sailed into the box and deflected off a Duquesne defender and into the goal to tie the match 1-1 in the 36th minute
Jonathan Neil found the back of the net off a brilliant cross by Jeff Thielman to give SFU a 2-1 lead in the 67th minute. Kevin Smolyn was also credited with his third assist of the season.
St. Francis goalkeeper Jonas Dieseler made a career-high five saves, including a key save late in the game on a Duquesne free kick from the top of the box.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.