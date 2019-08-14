LORETTO – For the first time in program history, the St. Francis men’s soccer team will head into the fall season as the preseason favorite after being picked No. 1 by the 10 head coaches in the NEC preseason coaches poll.
The Red Flash picked up five of the 10 first-place votes to top St. Francis Brooklyn and Fairleigh Dickinson in the top three.
St. Francis went 5-1-2 in NEC play in 2018 to earn the No. 2 seed before being upset in the NEC semifinal by Bryant.
The Red Flash return six starters including NEC first-team member dfielder Kevin Smolyn (midfielder) and NEC all-rookie goalkeeper Alex Morgret. Also back is 2017 all-rookie selection Lucas Rosa, who missed nearly all of the 2018 season with an injury.
St. Francis, led by Frank Olszewski, opens its season at home on Sept. 1 vs. Siena.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.