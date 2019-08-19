LORETTO – The St. Francis men’s cross country team was predicted to finish third at this year’s NEC championship, according to the NEC preseason coaches’ poll.
The Red Flash edged Wagner for second place at last year’s meet behind strong efforts from Griffin Molino and Brenden Miller, both who return in 2019 as all-NEC performers.
Molino highlighted the SFU effort with a third-place finish, while Miller came in 11th to land on the all-NEC and all-rookie teams.
Juniors Ian Gabig (15th), Colin Kelly (24th) and Bishop McCort graduate Jacob Schulte (25th) also return after top-25 finishes last season.
Defending champion Mount St. Mary’s topped the poll, followed by Wagner.
SFU kicks opens the season with its home meet, the Fr. Bede Invitational, on Aug. 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.