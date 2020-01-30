LORETTO – After watching his fourth 3-pointer of the game bank in, Ramiir Dixon-Conover shuffled back upcourt, shrugging his shoulders with his palms up, a pose evocative of Michael Jordan.
He’d taken the heat check and still was on fire.
As was his team.
Endeavoring to snap its first three-game losing streak since 2015-16, Dixon-Conover and the St. Francis University men’s basketball team rallied from a 21-point second-half deficit to knock off visiting Central Connecticut State, 84-77, at DeGol Arena on Thursday night.
“I think that shows that we have a mature group,” junior forward Mark Flagg said. “A young team might go their separate ways, start yelling at each other.
“But we got in the locker room, no one put their head down, we said ‘We’re going to come back right here,’ and that’s what we did.”
St. Francis sports information noted that the comeback was the largest in school history and in the history of the Northeast Conference.
It’s tied for 42nd all-time in NCAA history.
Reserves thrust into starting roles, Flagg and Dixon-Conover combined for 37 points. Flagg came up a point shy of his career-high with 19 points to go with nine rebounds.
Dixon-Conover scored a career-high, finishing with 18 points; he also had a career-best five steals.
Senior guard Isaiah Blackmon registered a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds, while all-NEC guard Keith Braxton netted 16.
St. Francis improved to 13-8 overall and 6-4 in conference by finding a way to pull out a game it trailed at halftime by 20 to a team it had beaten by 34 on the road earlier this month.
“I guess that’s why you play a 40-minute basketball game, because the first 20 minutes we were about as bad as we’ve been all year,” Krimmel said.
“It wasn’t a good start, but one thing this group will do and has done all year … is battle.”
St. Francis didn’t lead until 7:29 was left. Dixon-Conover’s banker with 1:55 to go put the Red Flash up for good, 76-73.
“I was just feeling good. I just had to be aggressive,” Dixon-Conover said. “I saw that they were playing off my side a bit, so I had to make sure I knocked down the shots when I was open.”
Dixon-Conover was 4-for-4 on his 3-pointers after coming in 0-for-8 this season beyond the arc. The 13 points he scored in the second half would have bettered his previous career-high by three.
“Big time shots down the stretch,” Krimmel said.
St. Francis trailed by 21 with 18:08 remaining after Krimmel got a technical when Blackmon was called for a foul on a 3-point shot. The Red Flash responded with a 28-6 run culminating on Dixon-Conover’s trey at the 7:29 mark.
“I wanted to fire my guys up,” Krimmel admitted.
“I was trying anything at that point. I don’t like to do that. I think it’s my second career technical.”
Central Connecticut State (2-21, 1-9) was trying to win its second straight after an eight-game losing streak. Ian Krishnan and Myles Baker topped the Blue Devils with 18 and 16 points, respectively.
There were several changes to the Red Flash lineup. Starting guard Randall Gaskins and Scott Meredith sat out with injuries – both are day-to-day. In addition, shooting specialist Bryce Laskey was injured late in Wednesday’s practice and was wearing a boot during the Central Connecticut State game.
He’s to be re-evaluated Friday.
